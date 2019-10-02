Southeastern Louisiana sophomore defensive end Josh Carr left spring practice still looking for a way into the starting lineup. He found the route went through the weight room.
A newfound devotion to pumping iron has boosted Carr’s performance and added some sizzle to the Lions defense as they prepare to meeting McNeese State in a Southland Conference game Saturday in Lake Charles.
As a freshman, Carr was used in special down-and-distance packages and made an impact on special teams. But he played sparingly, producing 10 tackles and a forced fumble in nine games.
The end spot opposite All-Southland Conference Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund was still up for grabs after spring practice. Carr has since put it in a headlock.
“I got to work in the weight room, stayed extra to get stronger every day,” said the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder from Houston. “I wasn’t always a weight-room demon but I became one over the summer. It’s going to get better because I've got two more years.”
It didn’t hurt that new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry installed a scheme that played to Carr’s strengths: a high-energy playing style, penetrating the line of scrimmage and rushing the passer. The added weight and strength allowed Carr to do more things and stay on the field every down.
“Where Josh has made progress is in the weight room,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “He’s put on 25 pounds and it’s all muscle. He’s still a lean guy. He exerts more power but maintains his ability to rush the passer. With more muscle he can hang in there longer.”
Carr’s 22 tackles ranks him fourth among Lion defenders. But he’s got a team-high nine tackles for loss and his 3.5 sacks ties him for first with Berglund. The nine tackles for loss are second in the conference after five weeks. Carr also has three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.
“He’s playing well,” Scelfo said. “He and Isaac give us some edge pressure we’re fortunate to have.”
Carr said he felt all along he would contribute more as a sophomore but the extent of his success has surprised even him. He’s still a key special teams player because of his speed running down on kickoffs.
“I feel very good about it,” he said. “I knew I was going to do some things but I didn’t know I would break out like this.
“My technique is better. I didn’t use it as much last year. As it has gotten better, I’m doing different types of stuff, more moves under my belt. I’m way stronger than last year. My body feels right and fit. I’m keeping it maxed up.”
Berglund has taken notice. With teams concentrating on him, Carr has drawn more one-on-one blocking. Now teams have to be more careful which player gets double teamed.
“You can see what’s happening, teams have to game plan both of us,” Berglund said. “You have to pick your poison. He’s done a great job in the weight room and he’s always been strong. People don’t see it, but we work out together and he has an inner strength that lets him push a 320-pound offensive lineman back. He’s getting better and a lot more confident.”
Carr’s breakout game came in the conference opener against Lamar when he had career-highs in tackles (seven) tackles for loss (four) and sacks (2.5). Coincidentally, his mother happened to be in the stands to see him play in college for the first time.
“I had to prove a point,” Carr said. “I play like that every game, it wasn’t just my mom, but she did bring me a little extra juice. Every game is progress, every week I’m going to get better.”