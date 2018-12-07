no.riverdalehaynes.090817
Buy Now

Hahnville High School senior Pooka Williams

 Advocate file photo by Shawn Fink

Former Hahnville standout running back Anthony "Pooka Williams has been suspended from all team activities at the University of Kansas after an arrest for an alleged domestic incident, according to report. 

Les Miles, recently named the Jayhawks' new head coach, said the team is "taking these allegations very seriously," according to a report from the Kansas City Star

Williams' arrest occurred on Dec. 6 at an address in Lawrence, Kansas. Few details regarding the incident are available.

Williams, who committed to Kansas over LSU and Nebraska last December, played in 11 games as a freshman, racking up 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns. 

Can't see video below? Click here.

Check back for updates. 

View comments