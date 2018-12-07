Former Hahnville standout running back Anthony "Pooka Williams has been suspended from all team activities at the University of Kansas after an arrest for an alleged domestic incident, according to report.
Les Miles, recently named the Jayhawks' new head coach, said the team is "taking these allegations very seriously," according to a report from the Kansas City Star.
KU RB Pooka Williams arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Les Miles: "We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams and we are taking these allegations very seriously. We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.” pic.twitter.com/vk8HbjYKtJ— Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) December 7, 2018
Williams' arrest occurred on Dec. 6 at an address in Lawrence, Kansas. Few details regarding the incident are available.
Williams, who committed to Kansas over LSU and Nebraska last December, played in 11 games as a freshman, racking up 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns.
