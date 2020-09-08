The scheduled football season opener between Baylor and Louisiana Tech has been postponed and will not be played on Sept. 12, Louisiana Tech announced Tuesday night.
Baylor and Tech have agreed to monitor dates throughout the season to potentially make up the game.
“We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to open the season this weekend at Baylor,” Louisiana Tech athletic director Tommy McClelland said in a statement. “However, with the number of recent positive COVID19 results and contact tracing, it is simply not possible. We would be putting our student-athletes at risk.
“It is obvious that the impact of Hurricane Laura in our community a few weeks ago really sparked our significant increase in numbers. With 95% of our city losing power for days — even up to a week in many areas — our student-athletes were forced to find places to stay and some even had family from south Louisiana that came northward to stay with them. So many things that we were able to control for the month of August became out of our control, and I think the numbers prove that it took its toll.”
According a report from Yahoo Sports, Louisiana Tech had 38 players test positive for COVID-19 in the wake of Laura and would have been without many others because of contact-tracing regulations.
Before the storm, Louisiana Tech had just one positive case in the past three weeks, Yahoo reported.