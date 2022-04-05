AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tee times for the first and second rounds of the Masters tournament were released Tuesday, and predictably for the first major of the season there are some blockbuster groupings.
Here are some of the headline groups (all times CDT):
• Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Paul Casey: 9:23 a.m. Thursday and 12:30 p.m. Friday.
• Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann: 9:34 a.m. and 12:41 p.m.
• Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and James Piot: 9:45 a.m. and 12:52 p.m.
• Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau: 9:56 a.m. and 1:03 p.m.
• Patrick Reed, Seamus Power and Lucas Herbert, 11:24 a.m. and 8:06 a.m.
• Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton and Sam Burns, 12:19 p.m. and 9:01 a.m.
• Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa, 12:30 p.m. and 9:12 a.m.
• Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, 12:52 p.m. and 9:34 a.m.
Four of those groups were selected for the Featured Groups coverage Thursday on Masters.com and ESPN+: Woods, Oosthuizen and Niemann; Scott, Scheffler and Finau; Johnson, Horschel and Morikawa; and Spieth, Hovland and Schauffele.
Skipping the 16th
“A tradition unlike any other” is CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz’s signature line about the Masters, so ubiquitous you can buy a T-shirt in the golf shop with those words stamped on the back. In multiple colors.
One of the many mini traditions at Augusta National Golf Club during practice days is players skipping balls from the front of the 16th tee box across the pond there to the green. Fans cheer when the ball makes landfall and groan when it comes up short to find, what former CBS announcer Ben Wright might have referred to as “a watery grave.”
Former LSU All-American Sam Burns, a Masters rookie, was eager to take part, though he admitted there was a little pressure.
“I was just like, ‘Make sure you at least hit the water,’ because I didn't want to send it straight in the air and not touch anything,” Burns said. “That would be embarrassing. And try also to not fall in the water. That slope's pretty steep right there (in front of the tee box).
“That was fun. How do you not enjoy that?”
Just call him Mr. X
Burns, Scheffler and their wives have become good friends on the PGA Tour and are sharing a house this week.
Scheffler may be the No. 1-ranked player in the world and in the FedEx Cup standings (right ahead of Burns) entering the Masters, but that doesn’t mean he gets the same recognition as a Woods or Spieth.
Scheffler said on Golf Channel that a Masters cart driver called him Xander, as in Schauffele.
Not that it bothered Scheffler much. Burns said Scheffler is still “just his goofy self” off the course despite the No. 1 attached to his name.
“He's a fun guy to hang out with,” Burns said. “He just relaxes and doesn't take life too seriously. But he's one of the most competitive people I've ever met. We were playing a lot of cards and board games last night, and he definitely hates to lose.”
Sushi with the champs
It is the toughest reservation to get during Masters week in Augusta: a seat at Tuesday night’s Champions Dinner.
It’s the ultra-exclusive club within the ultra-exclusive club that is Augusta National. Only past champions and the club’s current chairman, Fred Ridley, are invited. No wives, no girlfriends, not even Nantz (“Hello, friends. Hello? Friends?”).
The defending champion sets the menu, though participants are able to order more traditional items, as reportedly was widely the case in 1989 Sandy Lyle of Scotland served haggis (ground up sheep’s organs mixed with oatmeal and spices).
The menu served by 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan definitely favored the flavors of his home country. The fare included sushi, miso-glazed black cod, Wagyu beef ribeye and Japanese strawberry shortcake.