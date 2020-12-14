Faustine Aifuwa had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead four players in double figures as the LSU women's basketball team won its first game with a 62-57 victory against the UL Ragin' Cajuns at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday.
LSU (1-3) also got 13 points from Domonique Davis and 10 each from Tiara Young and Khayla Pointer as the home team held off a late charge.
Brandi Williams had 16 points for to lead UL (1-2), while Ty’Reona Doucet had 14 and Skyler Goodwin 12.
LSU originally was set to play Texas Southern but was rescheduled because Texas Southern had pandemic protocol issues.
LSU led by as many as 13 points in the second half but UL cut the lead to 53-52 with a 7-0 run, capped by a short jump shot by Doucet with 4:28 remaining.
LSU immediately answered behind Aifuwa, who scored six points, two on putbacks, the second with 1:54 left for a 61-54.
Williams kept the visitors hopes alive with a 3-point basket to make it 61-57, but the Cajuns failed to score again and missed their last four free throws after hitting 18 of their first 19.
UL went 12:01 in the first half without a basket but trailed by six at the half thanks to 12 for 12 free-throw shooting and missed opportunities by LSU. Unofficially, the Lady Tigers missed five layups in the first half and shot 38.2%.