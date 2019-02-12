Amid many changes as longtime LSU head coach Les Miles settles in at Kansas, at least one thing stays the same: He's as quirky as ever.

As Miles leads the Jayhawks through the first offseason of his tenure, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger caught up with him for two days.

One big difference: Miles has dropped 20 pounds, turning his love for grass into full-blown Veganism in his time away from prowling the sidelines. A restaurant near the school even serves a "Les Miles Vegan Salad," according to the report.

He is vegan, is 20lbs lighter, wears an Apple watch, drives like a maniac, eats Chipotle each day, stunned players at 1st team meeting, has found a new rival & is facing biggest challenge of his career at 65.



One other big change: Despite still wearing his 2007 national championship ring regularly, the 65-year-old Miles avoids mentioning the school's name etched upon it.

"He no longer publicly utters the three letters inscribed on the national championship ring he brandishes on his right hand, instead referring to LSU as 'my last stop' or 'the place I was last,' ” the report said.

Miles has been out of the coaching ranks since his firing from LSU four games into the 2016 season following a close loss to rival Auburn. Ed Orgeron was named the interim coach, leading the team to a 8-4 record that season before being named the full time coach the following offseason.

The Tigers have gone 25-9 under Orgeron, most recently finishing 10-3 this past season with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida.

Miles had previously been in the running for multiple jobs before eventually landing with Kansas in November, forgoing $5 million on his LSU buyout in the process. He's also anchored a podcast and taken a stab at acting and broadcasting in that span.

But the time since his departure as the Tigers' leader has been anything but easy for him and his family. After leading LSU to a 114-34 record over 12 seasons, he and his family didn't leave Baton Rouge until the new job.

“It’s difficult to live there,” Kathy Miles said in the report. “It’s like the biggest party in Louisiana is going on, one you used to host, and you’re not invited. By no means did people make us feel that way. We just felt that way.”

