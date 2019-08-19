Despite having two different head coaches, the Northwestern State football teams of 2017 and ’18 had at least one thing in common: the ability to finish the season strong.
In 2017, the Demons won three of their final four games under then-coach Jay Thomas, then repeated the feat a year ago in Brad Laird’s first season.
Now, Laird figures, Northwestern State just has to find a way to get out of the gate a little faster.
Make that a lot faster if the Demons, who have been picked to finish 10th in the 11-team Southland Conference, want to prove critics wrong and post their first winning season since 2008.
It’s easy to see, Laird said, that a faster start would have been the difference in ending the drought or continuing down the same old path when Northwestern State went 4-7 in Thomas’ final season and 5-6 in Laird’s first season at his alma mater.
“We finished strong at the end of the season and at the end of games last year,” he said. “We have to start faster in practice, in games. We have to start faster in workouts and in everything we do.”
It showed in some games last season, Laird said.
“We battled back in some games in the fourth quarter, but we dug ourselves too much of a hole,” he said. “So, the things we’ve talked about are starting fast and consistency.”
At least three games could have turned out differently with better starts: a 49-47 loss to Abilene Christian; a 24-17 setback to Southeastern; and a 42-28 loss to perennial FCS power Sam Houston State.
The latter was a game Northwestern State led 28-23 at halftime.
“This football team had to learn how to win,” Laird said. “That’s the first thing you have to be able to feel and understand as a football team. They had to realize that they could win.”
If the Demons learned from those tough lessons, they'll have a chance to improve in Laird’s second season.
That is based on an offense that was among the best in the Southland Conference last season.
Led by junior-college transfer Shelton Eppler, who averaged a school-record 293.2 yards passing to rank sixth among FCS quarterbacks, Northwestern State finished second in the Southland and fifth nationally with 320.9 yards passing per game.
The Demons, however, will have to replace four members of a receiving corps that combined for 167 receptions, 2,405 yards and 26 touchdowns.
LSU transfer Jazz Ferguson, who left for the NFL draft, had 66 catches for 1,117 yards and 13 TDs on his own.
But senior Quan Shorts, who caught 56 passes last season, will likely become Eppler’s new go-to receiver. Running back Jared West returns as well to help with the offensive workload after rushing for 735 yards and four TDs last fall.
“The consistency of the line to run the football and the development of our receivers will be the keys offensively,” Laird said.
On the other side of the ball, Northwestern State will again rely on its Purple Swarm defense to help the offense.
And the specialty of the Demons’ defense is forcing turnovers.
They have come up with 53 takeaways in the two years that former Southeastern head coach Mike Lucas has served as the team’s defensive coordinator.
Last year, it was 26, which ranked fourth in the SLC and 12th nationally.
The leader of the defense is free safety Hayden Bourgeois, a first-team All-Southland performer who led the league and was ninth in the FCS with five interceptions. He also had two fumble recoveries.
“Hayden Bourgeois is a guy who wants to find the ball and the ball carrier,” Laird said. “His mentality is what you want — every fumble or every interception is his.”
AT A GLANCE
LAST SEASON: 5-6 (4-5 Southland Conference)
COACH: Brad Laird (second season, 5-6)
LEADER: Senior guard Chris Zirkle returns for a fifth year after playing in just four games last fall because of a shoulder issue. Zirkle , a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-Region VI team member, represented the SLC at the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum.
RETURNING: Junior-college transfer quarterback Shelton Eppler stepped in last summer and was a big hit, leading the SLC in passing efficiency (148.3) and TD passes (26). His 293.2 passing yards per game, which was second in the conference, was a school record.
BREAKOUT: After being overshadowed by Jazz Ferguson and Jaylen Watson, who combined for 117 receptions, 1,878 yards and 23 TDs, senior Quan Shorts will get a chance to be the guy this season. He wasn't bad last year, either, catching 56 balls — fourth-most in school history.
ISSUE: The Demons gave up way too many points in 2018 — allowing more than 30 points in six of 11 games and 34.5 per game. Defensive coordinator Mike Lucas has switched to a 3-4 front to alleviate some of the problems caused by the spread offenses they see in the SLC.
OUTLOOK: The Demons improved their win total of the previous season by one last year to 5-6. Faster starts could help them improve on that even though they're picked to finish 10th in the 11-team Southland.
2019 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time
8.29 at Tennessee Martin 6:30 p.m.
9.7 Midwestern St. 6 p.m.
9.14 at LSU 6:30 p.m./SECN
9.21 at Houston Baptist 6 p.m.
9.28 Southeastern 6 p.m.
10.12 at Nicholls St. 3 p.m.
10.19 Central Arkansas 6 p.m.
10.26 at Incarnate Word 4 p.m.
11.2 at McNeese St. 4 p.m.
11.9 Lamar 6 p.m.
11.16 at Sam Houston St. 2 p.m.
11.21 Stephen F. Austin 6 p.m.