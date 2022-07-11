When the PBA League started in 2013, it appeared to be a glorified exhibition that killed off some hours of TV time on ESPN.
It was OK, just didn’t have a lot of pizazz. Nothing very special.
Then Commissioner Tom Clark gambled that a little eight-lane bowling center in Portland, Maine, could host the event in 2015. When the world saw the crowd on hand, the league became relevant, fun and meaningful for bowlers and entertaining for viewers.
When Fox Sports took over coverage in 2019, they made Portland and their fans a large part of the coverage and when the home team, the Portland Lumberjacks, won, the fans did the unheard of and like a football game, stormed the approaches. It was amazing.
The 2020 event was won by Portland at an empty bowling center after the pandemic and not held in 2021, but it was back this past week at the now 20-lane Bayside Bowl and the fans again sold out the venue and brought their signs, their costumes (including Christmas in July) and their drinks. The noise and fun are off the chart, and this place is on my bucket list for the future.
The Lumberjacks and the Dallas Strikers met in the finals and what resulted in the last game was the most insane, crazy finish to a bowling event maybe ever. In the last four frames there were three splits and two missed single pins that made the possible results change with every shot.
Kris Prather missed a nine pin for Portland, putting Dallas in the driver’s seat and then Matt Ogle missed a seven pin in the 10th to put Wes Malott on the approach needing just six for Portland’s third straight title.
He got it and then set up the classiest thing I’ve seen in a long time. He spared and much to the crowd’s delight, which was already in a frenzy, had Norm Duke of Dallas throw the final shot. Of course, he struck. Phil Brylow, the veteran webcaster, said on the seeding round broadcast Thursday that Duke was going to put away the bowling ball for good. So, the final moments were pretty emotional, especially after such a crazy ending for the Portland fans.
What makes these fans so special to me is they are not artificial. I never liked what the old PBA did and what they still do on the women’s telecasts when they ask you to clap as the ball goes down the lanes. This newer format is constant in-your-face chanting, screaming and people who just enjoy bowling. It’s fun and makes the league more than just a glorified exhibition.
String pins
The World Games are taking place in Birmingham, Alabama, this week and eight bowling lanes have been set up in the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Center. They are using the Qubica/AMF string pinsetters and after watching some highlights, let’s say it has been interesting .
Jason Belmonte posted a shot of a solid 10-pin lead that mysteriously fell after a few seconds for no apparent reason. There were splits that seemingly fell apparently as strings touched them and then a shot I saw that left the 3-6-9-10, I thought, before all four pins hit the deck.
We wrote earlier this year about the USBC results and their research. While this is certainly a cost savings for the World Games organizing committee on its bowling build out, maybe this is more evidence there is still work to do to make it better.
Is 889 in jeopardy?
Tyler Wright’s state mark of 889 (300-300-289) shot in Baton Rouge in February 2018 has been threatened twice in 2022. First in March at Bowling USA in Slidell, Tyler Miller had 277, 300, 299 for an 876 series. Wright and Miller had 34 of a possible 36 strikes. That was a house record for Bowling USA.
This past weekend in the Southern Impact Bowling Club doubles, Charles Noble Jr. rolled 300-279-300 for an 879 at AMF All Star in Kenner. Noble ended up with 35 strikes but the only difference is his one non-strike came in the sixth frame of the second game and that one non-strike in that spot was the difference between a perfect 900 and a chance at the state record.
By the way, Noble and his partner Perry Giambrone II won the event by more than 100 pins and picked up the $1,100 top prize.
As you can see, there is lots of bowling news even in the summer. Back with you on July 26. Until then good luck and good bowling.