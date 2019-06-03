Nearly two months after suffering a gruesome injury in a meet at LSU, Auburn gymnast Sam Cerio is back on her feet -- and walking down the aisle at her wedding.
In a post on her Instagram page Monday afternoon, Cerio shared a photo of her celebrating her marriage to fiancee Trey Wood in Alabama.
Back in April, Cerio was attempting a tumbling pass during her floor exercise routine in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when she landed awkwardly, dislocating both knees and tearing ligaments in both legs. She underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, with orthopedic surgeon and LSU graduate Dr. James Andrews.
Cerio's immediate goal was to recover enough to be able to walk down the aisle at the ceremony. She is ultimately expected to make a complete recovery.
“We’re hoping she can do that,” Auburn coach Jeff Graba told NBC News in April.
Mission accomplished.
Cerio also shared a photo last month of her in a graduation cap and gown. Her major was listed ad aerospace engineering.