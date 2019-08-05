A new bowling season began Aug. 1 and since our last column the United States Bowling Congress announced a major age change for youth bowling that has sparked conversation and brought some of the nation’s problems of safeguarding our youth again to the forefront.
It is hard to explain this quickly because of its many parameters but to summarize:
Beginning Aug. 1, 2020, a bowler cannot have reached the age of 18 before that date to bowl the next season.
As of last week, a bowler who turned 18 in the middle of this youth season (after Aug. 1) must take the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s free online education program to continue to participate in leagues that have participants under age 18.
The decision to lower the maximum age from 20 to 18, with agreement from the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America and the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee, aligns bowling with other youth sports.
“Over the last decade, we have made changes to USBC Youth programs and tournaments to provide a model comparable with other youth sports,” IBC Youth Managing Director of Youth Development Gary Brown said in a release. “We moved to age-based divisions, as opposed to average, for events, to provide peer-to-peer competition. Setting the maximum age for youth bowlers to 18 aligns us with the standard of other national youth sports organizations.”
The SafeSport mandates are coming from the United States Olympic Committee stemming from federal legislation passed early last year in the wake of the Larry Nassar and USA Swimming scandals. Also on record is a youth bowling coach in the state of Washington who was prosecuted for several incidents involving youth bowlers he traveled with.
There are lots of questions and even after a media teleconference last week. Those questions remain if you look at the USBC Discussion pages on Facebook. For example, if you are in an adult-junior league, all the adults have to take the online sessions to bowl.
Now an interesting thing that is right here, right now as fall leagues begin: if you have an under 18 bowler that is going to adult play and is in an adult league, all the adults would have to take the class. The league can vote to not take the class and put an age limit in, but that could put some kids in complete limbo of bowling unless the under 18 bowlers can apply to USBC for youth reinstatement.
And that’s where the rub might come for those in Louisiana. The state high school association’s bowling competition from January to April is unsanctioned, but for the bowler who turns 18 before next Aug. 1 and is a rising senior, their ability to bowl in anything but a non-cash adult-youth league to sharpen their bowling skills is about it.
A few years ago there was an example of an area school being fined and put on probation for using a bowler who did not know the rules bowled high school and appeared in a normal adult league that awarded money.
The NCAA women’s bowling teams, which includes four in Louisiana, might or might not be in an interesting position as this moves forward. Compliance offices certainly will have to keep a keener eye on tournaments that may offer benefits as for a USBC college age bowler to be sanctioned, it would have to be as an adult member.
And two head coaches of different school size programs in this state have some different opinions.
“I think that lowering the age to 18 is not a bad decision,” said coach Haley Veitch, entering her ninth year coach at Tulane. Her team has been nationally ranked the last couple of years and is part of the highly successful Southland Bowling League. “I like the fact that we are treating the sport of bowling like other youth sports, and I believe the USBC is heading in the right direction with this. Many NCAA bowling coaches begin watching potential recruits at an early age and by the time they are 18 a lot of athletes are already committed to attend universities.
“Many NCAA rules are there for the protection of the student-athlete. … I can foresee rule changes within the club side of bowling coming in the future. Of course we are always weary of what the ladies are competing in but the compliance department at Tulane does an outstanding job in noting outside competitions that my ladies participate in.”
As written last time, four state bowlers, including a Tulane bowler, did well in the U20 division at Junior Gold. Reports are there will still be a U20 division for adult bowlers apparently with scholarships as a separate event at the 2021 Junior Gold.
But coach Rose Fogg at Southern University sees some issues.
“First of all I would like to say that I am not happy about the rule change,” she said. “I think it will negatively affect high school bowlers who are looking to attend a college with an NCAA team. There are many high school students who don't finish high school at the age of 17. Students (who are) age 18-19 still in high school, will find it difficult to stay active in bowling and still adhere to NCAA rules of eligibility. Those girls will have to register as an adult but are not allowed to bowl in adult leagues unless league secretaries are willing to convert winnings to scholarships.”
While Veitch rightly points out that this might prompt some club team changes, this is the basic problem Fogg sees.
“Non-NCAA bowlers are allowed to bowl in adult leagues and collect winnings whereas NCAA bowlers are limited to tournaments, not in season, and are limited to doubles and singles events,” said Fogg, who is preparing for her seventh season as head coach. “NCAA bowlers can only collect up to the cost of expenses for a tournament. League play is out of the question for an NCAA bowler except in summer and still are restricted to not receiving cash winnings.”
While this seems a little messy after just two weeks from announcement, in the long run it puts Youth Bowling in the right place. And, probably most importantly, it keeps USBC on good ground with the USOC. What is important, it keeps youth bowling in the spot it wants and probably needs to be — youth with youth. The online class may be a pain for bowlers and coaches, but if it stops one Nassar type from crossing the line, it is well worth it.
There is so much more we don’t have room for, but I hope we have given bowlers the basics.
We promised some tourney results from Bragging Rights and state match games, we’ll have to get those on Aug. 20. Remember BR Singles this weekend at Circle with a sweeper on Friday. Until next time, good luck and good bowling.