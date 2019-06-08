LSU and Florida State play game two of the NCAA super regional on Sunday afternoon with a trip to the College World Series at stake.
Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: ESPN2
STREAMING: ESPN3
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Florida State is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 40-25. Florida State is 40-21.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (5-2, 4.64 ERA, 54.1 IP, 19 BB, 41 SO); FSU – So. RHP CJ Van Eyk (10-3, 3.71 ERA, 87.1 IP, 37 BB, 115 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: On the brink of elimination, LSU hands the ball to freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux. He will face a patient lineup. The Seminoles forced LSU to throw 196 pitches in Game 1, and they drew 10 walks. The game-tying home run came at the end of an 11 pitch at-bat. Behind Marceaux, LSU expects to have all of its relievers available except for junior Todd Peterson. Marceaux must pitch deep into the game to conserve the bullpen, especially for LSU to win a potential Game 3.