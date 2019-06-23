The Burbank Soccer Park is hosting one of the biggest youth soccer tournaments in the entire country as 210 teams from ages 13 to 19 compete in the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championships.
The regional tournament includes both club and professional academy teams from 12 states broken down into seven age brackets with winners from each bracket on boys and girls sides advancing to the national finals. Each year the regional tournaments rotate hosts, and this year Baton Rouge was chosen after hosting previously in 2010 and 2014.
Group play, consisting of four groups of four teams in each age bracket, began on Friday and concluded Sunday. The top two teams from each group moved on to the quarterfinals; one of the teams to advance was Baton Rouge Soccer Club Black in the under-16 bracket.
Baton Rouge SC won its first two games, which pushed it through to the quarterfinals, and its third game against a team from Oklahoma decided the group winner.
Baton Rouge SC fell down 4-0 at halftime but rallied back with goals from Tyler Bridgewater, Alexander Koy and Yvan-Noel Muenyi. However, it failed to get a tying goal and lost 4-3.
“It was a huge a wakeup call for us to understand that last game we beat the Arkansas team 4-0, and I’ve been telling the boys this game was going to be complete different and they had beat the other two teams by three or four goals,” said Baton Rouge SC coach Matheus Costa.
“We realized how fast we needed to adjust and play in order to get the score closer, and we got three goals back in the second half. The good thing is this was before the quarterfinals, and we’re going to play another top-notch team in FC Dallas. It’s going to be something like this game — high intensity and there’s no easy teams anymore.”
Baton Rouge SC will play FC Dallas at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Burbank Soccer Park. The winner advances to the regional semifinals Wednesday, and while the team's primary goal is to win, there is also an emphasis on development and making sure players are getting better.
“We are not where a lot of states are right now,” Costa said. “For example, Florida, Oklahoma, the Carolinas, Texas are a little bit ahead of us. Having this competition and playing against top-notch teams from all those states is a huge opportunity for our kids to develop, and then see where the high level is at and try to copy it in a good way.
“The kids want an opportunity with college coaches or a youth academy. There’s always a lot of people watching here, so it’s a great opportunity. We expect nothing less than a tough game. It’s going to be a war. I think the boys after this game are going to be way more prepared and ready to go.”