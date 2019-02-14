Safarrah Lawson, the agent representing former West Feliciana and Louisiana Tech football player Jaylon Ferguson, released a statement Thursday after the NFL striped Ferguson of his invitation to the NFL's scouting combine.
Ferguson, the NCAA's all-time sack leader, had his spot rescinded after the NFL discovered the St. Francisville native was convicted of battery four years ago.
"As opposed to penalizing and vilifying the future players of the league, we would hope the league would allow Jaylon and other similarly situated players the opportunity to prove to potential employers that they are remorseful, and have learned from their mistakes, accepted responsibility, want to be good role models and are better people now for it," Lawson said as part of a released statement.
The charge stemmed from a fight Ferguson was involved in prior to playing for La. Tech, according to Lawson. He was fined $189 and was charged with misdemeanor simple battery.
In 2018, Ferguson was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and earned first all-Conference USA honors.
He finished his collegiate career with 45 sacks, 187 total tackles and eight forced fumbles.
Prior to college, Feerguson lettered four years in football and basketball and graduated from West Feliciana in 2014.