The Southland Conference and Ohio Valley Conference and have announced plans for a football scheduling alliance between NCAA Division I FCS leagues in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche and Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett made the joint announcement Monday.
Under the plan schools from each conference will fill available non-conference dates on schedules in the next two years with a focus on competitive balance and reasonable travel.
More specific details, including game matchups in 2022 and 2023, will be upcoming.
“We greatly anticipate the possibilities of a beneficial partnership with the Ohio Valley Conference,” Burnett said. “The Southland presidents and athletic directors have found this to be an exciting competitive opportunity with their OVC peers, and we all look forward to some outstanding and meaningful FCS crossover games during the next two seasons. We all appreciate the strong level of interest and cooperation between our two leagues.”
“Our presidents, chancellors and athletic directors have enthusiastically supported this alliance,” DeBauche said. “We are delighted to work together to promote one another and provide a quality student-athlete experience. This partnership strengthens not only both football leagues, but the FCS overall with quality non-conference matchups. Given the changing Division I landscape, this demonstrates ways that conferences can collaborate to support one another.”
The two conferences have combined for four FCS National Championships and more than 100 playoff wins since the subdivision was formed in 1978. The Southland has served as the host conference for the FCS championship game in its home base of Frisco, Texas, since 2011.
OVC football members include Eastern Illinois, Murray State, Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Technological University and Tennessee-Martin.
Southland football members include Houston Baptist , University of the Incarnate Word, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, and Texas A&M-Commerce.