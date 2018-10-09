Solomon Hill isn’t interested in comparisons.
But after missing the first 70 games of last season while recovering from a torn hamstring, it was clear the New Orleans Pelicans’ small forward was limited in 2017. Although Hill served as a rotational piece in the season’s final few weeks and in all nine playoff games, he lacked the athletic versatility and defensive prowess that earned him a four-year, $48 million contract in 2016.
Now, in order to regain his spot as a dependable defender in the Pelicans’ most relied-upon lineups, Hill must prove he’s capable of earning the role to help balance a roster loaded with guards and big men, but light on experienced wings.
“I’m just kind of putting it all in the past about how I was feeling,” Hill said. “I’m onto just thinking about the next day and just trying to be better, to be the best I can, which is who I am now. The reason I look happy out there is because I’m happy just to be able to play basketball, first and foremost, and happy to be out there competing.”
After a prolonged rehab process, there’s a bounce in Hill’s step in this training camp. During the team’s open practice, while most players seemed concerned with staying healthy and getting a highlight or two for the fans, the 6-foot-7 forward was bodying up defensively and attacking on offense.
It was a welcome sight to those around him, who said Hill came to training camp in excellent shape and is ready to put the struggles of last season behind him. It serves a first step after converting just 11-of-41 shots last season.
“For the team, he tried to come back and help us any way possible last year,” Pelicans forward Anthony Davis said. “Seeing what he’s been doing this preseason, and what he’s doing in practices, and as you could see (from Sunday’s open practice) he’s improved a lot and gotten back healthy and defending. (Alonzo) Trier, from New York was averaging about 20 (points per game in the preseason) and Solo shut him down.
“So, he’s starting to get back to his old self. He’s making the right plays and he’s scoring the basketball. So, it’s good to see him back.”
Still, it’s not known how Hill can impact the Pelicans when the regular season opens against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 17.
He’ll have two more chances to make an impression, starting Wednesday when the Pelicans travel to Miami for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff against the Heat. And again in the preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Smoothie King Center.
Regardless of performance, the fulcrum regarding Hill’s role will be how often the Pelicans choose to employ a three-guard lineup, which they successfully developed last season. While playing Jrue Holiday alongside a combination of Elfrid Payton, Ian Clark and E’Twaun Moore is lethal offensively, thanks to its potent passing and shooting, it lacks the defensive length to cover wing-prevalent opponents.
“The only thing it does is when you play a team like Golden State who has (Kevin Durant) at the 3, that puts a lot of pressure on a guy who is 6-foot-4 trying to guard him,” coach Alvin Gentry said. “I thought Jrue did a great job on him last year, it’s just difficult.”
With the addition of Julius Randle, New Orleans has tinkered with the idea of playing a three-big lineup which forces either Davis or Nikola Mirotic to cover the traditional small forward spot, leaving holes defensively.
Ultimately, Hill could strike a perfect balance between the two extremes. But, first he must prove he’s capable of recapturing the spot he held so firmly in 71 starts two years ago.
“I think he’s playing really good basketball and his conditioning is really, really good right now,” Gentry said. “I think he’s simplified his game and it’s resulted in a lot of good things he’s done and is ready to do on the floor.”