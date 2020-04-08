I miss my old friend.

I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way. The Masters tournament was supposed to begin Thursday — that annual celebration of not only golf, but that special sporting week that cuts through and means so much to so many fans, no matter their allegiances.

It is postponed until Nov. 12-15, not canceled like so many other sporting events. At least not for now. Not that I can lay claim to any inside information, just like watching Adam Scott’s immaculate swing doesn’t mean I can play golf like him. But there have been so many sports disappointments during this coronavirus pandemic, you learn to dream a little smaller. And cling tighter to the ones you have.

It’s hard not to feel sentimental about this particular event. Even if you don’t love golf, you probably love the Masters. Wednesday, as I wrote this, the Golf Channel replayed the final round of the 1986 tournament, when Jack Nicklaus won his sixth green jacket. Sunday, they’ll show the final round of last year’s Masters, when Tiger Woods won his fifth. Two I-remember-where-I-was milepost sporting events for two generations.

They’re filling the airwaves with rebroadcasts and remembrances on the Golf Channel, CBS and ESPN this week. It is hardly the same, sort of like having a glass of water instead of champagne. Both will quench your thirst, but the latter is something to be savored.

Maybe, if there is any silver lining to the Masters being postponed and being left with all these memories parading across our TVs, is to make us remember how special an event this is. I’m reminded not when I grab the remote but every time I head outside and see blooming flowers and green grass.

The Masters is a rite of spring. After 40 years of watching it, since Seve Ballesteros flashed to his first win in 1980, through covering and attending it 13 times since 2002, it has become a hardwired expectation in my brain.

It’s the first full week of April. It’s the Masters. I’ll set an alarm clock for the rest of the world for the following Monday.

“I would say it’s pretty much the same for everybody,” said Lafayette native Ted Scott, Bubba Watson’s caddie and the man on his bag for his Masters wins in 2012 and 2014. “It’s difficult because the Masters is a very special tournament. Everyone wants to be there in April. I’m sure the patrons are missing it as much as the players. People are texting me saying, ‘I finally got tickets, I hope they don’t cancel it.’ ”

Scott, of course, was on hand for history eight years ago when Watson was in his sudden-death playoff with Louis Oosthuizen. Watson pushed his tee shot on the 10th hole into the trees on the right, then bent a gap wedge 40-50 yards onto the green where he two-putted for par and victory. Then he tearfully grabbed Scott and hugged him, overcome with the enormity of what he’d just done.

How great was that shot? Scott, a pretty strong golfer himself, once tried that famous bender from the trees.

“I took a 7-iron and tried to slice it, and the best I could do was 20 yards left of the green,” Scott recalled.

We can relieve those moments again when ESPN shows the 2012 final round at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Mike Dorman, a semi-retired pharmacist in Baton Rouge, makes the Masters his annual working “vacation.” He and four other locals and his son David, who lives in Phoenix, work the Masters as volunteers each year. Mike Dorman, who has been a volunteer since 2003, does data collection for the club on the par-4 fifth hole.

Like the other volunteers, the Dormans don’t get paid for what they do. Their reward is getting to come back and play Augusta National Golf Club in May. But now all that is on hold.

“I’ve gotten to be good friends with the people I work with,” Dorman said, referring to the other volunteers on No. 5. “I miss seeing them.

“It’s a long week and you’re glad when it’s over,” Dorman said. “But then you can’t wait until next year.”

Now there may be two Masters in five months, assuming this year’s tournament can be in November and the 2021 Masters is next April like it is supposed to be. But meanwhile, absence definitely makes the heart ache.

Look, no postponed golf tournament is a tragedy. There are tragedies overflowing our world every day because of this virus, this scourge. This thief. But there is sadness and unrequited longing. And what should be near boundless anticipation when the Masters is played again.

A Masters in November could be a precious thing. Instead of azaleas and flowering dogwoods, there will be the color of autumn leaves.

“I’ve never been there in the fall,” Scott said. “I have no idea what the course will be like. But it’s Augusta, so it will be awesome.”

In such a doubt-filled time, there is no doubt about that.