The signs were there from the start of Saturday’s round for John Humphries, the 36-hole leader of the 100th LGA state amateur championship at Baton Rouge Country Club.
On a day when only three golfers turned in scores under par, it was going to be a day for grinding.
Humphries began the day at 9-under par, but made three consecutive bogeys. He briefly slipped into second place on the back nine, but closed with a birdie at the par-5 18th hole to finish off a round of 2-over 74. It put Humphries three-day total at 7-under 209, a score good enough for a two-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round.
“Today was absolutely a grind,” Humphries said. “I didn’t hit it that bad, but its been a long time since I’ve putted that poorly. It was just a long, long painful day as far as putting goes.”
For the day, Humphries had two three-putt bogeys and missed five putts of five feet or less. He also left a 10-foot birdie putt short at 12 and missed an eight-foot par putt on 17.
Gage Primeaux is two shots back at 5-under while Nicholas Arcement is in third at 3-under. Along with Humphries, the trio will tee off at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the last group of the day.
Primeaux, 4-under after two rounds, worked his way to 3-under for the day after a birdie at 13. The birdie helped Primeaux tie Humphries at 7-under overall, and he took the lead at 15 when Humphries missed a four-foot par putt.
The lead was short-lived for Primeaux. At 16, Primeaux’s tee shot found a fairway sand trap leading to a bogey while Humphries made a 12-foot birdie putt.
Primeaux was 2-over through six holes, but kicked his round into high gear with an eagle at 7, a 356-yard par 4. After splitting the tight fairway with a hybrid, Primeaux chipped in from 35 yards. He followed that up with a birdie and made the turn at 6-under, one shot behind Humphries.
“I hit hybrid (at 7) the past two days and came up short of the bunker,” Primeaux said. “Today, I carried the bunker and it hit the back and rolled all the way up.”
Arcement had an up-and-down round. He slipped to 2-under after a double bogey at 8, but came back with three consecutive birdies. He bogeyed 17 and 18 to finish at 3-under.
“(The conditions) were a lot tougher than they were the first two days,” Arcement said. “A few pins were a little tough, but you’ve still got to play good golf. Everybody plays the same course.”
Ryan Alford made the biggest move of the day after shooting 68. He started the day in a tie for 20th place, but heads to the final round tied for sixth at even par. Alford’s round featured five birdies, an eagle and three bogeys.
Jonathan Bale’s round of 69 included four consecutive birdies on holes 7-10, and he is also at even par. Brent Struthers had the day’s other round under par, a 70 that left him in 10th place.
Leaderboard
Scores from the third round of the 100th Louisiana Amateur Championship at Baton Rouge Country Club
John Humphries 69 66 74 — 209
Gage Primeaux 70 69 72 — 211
Nicholas Arcement 67 71 75 — 213
Brandt Garon 75 68 72 — 215
Carter Toms 67 76 72 — 215
Dante Caldera 71 71 74 — 216
Jonathan Bale 75 72 69 — 216
Ryan Alford 71 77 68 — 216
Peter Hinnant 73 69 75 — 217
Brent Struthers 75 73 70 — 218
B.J. Rogillio 78 69 72 — 219
Patrick Christovich 77 69 73 — 219
Josh Fullilove 77 72 72 — 221
Eli Ortego 74 72 76 — 222
Luke Haskew 74 71 77 — 222
Miller Maestri 75 71 76 — 222
Stewart Perilloux 73 74 75 — 222
Boyd Owens 75 71 76 — 222
Stan Humphries 72 77 73 — 222
Kristofer Kerr 75 73 74 — 222