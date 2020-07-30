Harvey Updyke, the Louisiana resident and Alabama fan known for poisoning trees at at Auburn University's Toomer's Corner in 2010, has died, according to an AL.com report.
Updyke's son, Bear, told AL.com that Harvey died Thursday afternoon of natural causes in Louisiana. He was 71. Updyke had been living in Albany, near Hammond, in the years after the incident at Toomer's Corner.
Updyke caught national attention in 2011 after calling into the Paul Finebaum radio show, claiming to have poisoned the Toomer's Corner oak trees after the Tigers' Iron Bowl win in November 2010. The treasured trees died and were cut down and replaced.
"The weekend after the Iron Bowl, I went to Auburn because I lived 30 miles away, and I poisoned the two Toomer’s trees," he told Finebaum on the air. "I put Spike 80DF in ‘em."
Updyke pleaded guilty in 2013 to a felony charge of criminal damage of an agricultural facility and spent more than 70 days in jail. He was also ordered to pay $800,000 in penalties and restitution but only paid about $6,900 by last October.