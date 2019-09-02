I think you can officially say that the Capital City Strike Out is now a Labor Day Weekend tradition for the top youth bowlers in the state.
This year, 95 bowlers, the third largest entry in the eight years of the tournament came to All-Star Lanes to compete for a chance to compete for over $4,700 in scholarship money.
With a new U17 division to match the junior gold divisions (although as we noted a couple of columns ago that may require some change in divisions next year), and with boys and girls combined in each age group, a subtle handicap change made the divisions very competitive. The Europe/Asia handicap conversion format that gave girls seven pins handicap per game made combined divisions exciting for all and allowed divisions pay more places and bigger money.
Also, the different sport shots were used in qualifying and the finals (including a tricky longer pattern in the six-player double elimination finals).
For the first time in memory, all the undefeated bowlers won the first championship match to end the competition as Jonathan Spinella of Morgan City scored a narrow 406-404 win over Mason Blount, who bowled for Holden when he finished fourth in the state high school finals here in April, to win the title and $575 in scholarship money. Alabama State bowler Bailee Chapman of Gonzales was third.
In the final match, Spinella delivered three strikes in the 10th frame of the final game of the two-game match, forcing Blount to get all three strikes to go with a strike in the ninth to tie the match at 406. Blount got the first two and then only converted eight on the final ball to give Spinella the win.
Defending champion Cody Schaffer of New Orleans, about to start his first semester at Spring Hill in Mobile as part of a host of South Louisiana bowlers on their men’s club team, was eliminated in his first two matches in tough fashion by a combined total of just eight pins.
In the first-year U17 division, which gave some bowlers a chance to shine when they might have been overshadowed in the U20 division, Emma Bakle of Fort Walton Beach, Florida won all four matches, to win the $650 first prize scholarship over Joshua Green. Bakle won the match, 383-367, over the Baton Rouge bowler, who earned $425. Rees Boulanger was third.
Charles Rawls won the U15 division in another close finish, 342-340 over Jayden Hauck. First place in the division was worth $500 and the U12 final match went to Justin Ohler who defeated Kane Miller, 306-237, to capture the $420 scholarship first prize.
You have to give Phil Godley and Mike LaCroix and the staff at All-Star Lanes, for establishing what has become again a Baton Rouge bowling event for youth that has gained a lot of traction. I spent many Labor Day weekend at the old Mid-South scratch event at Circle Bowl that was a major state event a few decades ago and this event has certainly now put its stamp on the weekend as a major event for youth bowlers.
I also thank the All-Star gang for inviting me out again to present the awards to the bowlers at the conclusion of the event.
I would be remiss if I didn’t congratulate Brian Bass Jr., in the U15 division from Houma who had the first 10 strikes in the second game on qualifying before finishing with a 288 game. Bass was the leading qualifier and finished in a tie for fifth.
BR Singles
The August edition of the long-running BR Singles event at Circle Bowl went to Kiara Smith in an all-Baton Rouge final that paid out just shy of $20,000 from a total entry of 511.
Smith defeated James Grey in the two-game match, 461-424. Smith shot 411 scratch (176-235) to win the title and the first place check of $4,022.25. Smith, a 187 average bowler, averaged 204 for the tournament. Grey earned $2,011.13 for his runner-up finish as the 179 bowler averaged 191.
Smith defeated John Amedee of Baton Rouge and Grey beat Jacob Dupree of Baton Rouge in the semifinals with Amedee and Dupree earning $844.67 for their top 4 finish.
Tiffany Blackwell, Chad Conard (both of Baton Rouge) and Slidell’s Brandee Stogner were quarterfinalists from Louisiana and earned $563 each. Jody Kessling, Daniel Nelson (NOLA) and Russell Mizelll, James Neucere and Joshua Phillips (BR) were area bowlers in the round of 16, getting $321.78.
The next BR event will be in December at Circle.
Bowl4Life
Match game champion Adam Atkins of NOLA rolled a perfect 300 game in qualifying, then defeated Ryan Booth in the championship game to win the U17 division of the Greater New Orleans Bowl4Life fundraising tournament recently at AMF All Star Lanes.
Jessica Ladd and Sarah Rubi, both from Archbishop Chapelle met in the finals of the U17 girls with Ladd winning the division. Joseph LeMoine and Jayden Hauck won the titles in the U15 divisions and Gunner Foret and Alyssa Hunn were the U12 division winners.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Bowl4Life Foundation, whose mission is to grow the sport of bowling by assisting people of all ages to improve their skill level and knowledge of the game.
There are lots of great scores to check out on the honor roll and we’ll be back with you on Sept. 17. Until then, good luck and good bowling.