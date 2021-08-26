Editor's note: This is the 10th in a series of stories on the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are Aug. 28 in Natchitoches.
Two weeks before the induction ceremonies for the 2020 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class, Doug Ireland answers a phone call yet again.
He has barely finished lunch at Lasyone’s, and he is being summoned to put another fire out. Or, make that a couple of fires.
There are display cases to change out and there’s the matter that there aren’t quite enough things to display for bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman.
Coleman has plenty more items at his home near Dallas, if only someone can pick them up by that night.
A line from Rudyard Kipling’s “If” says, “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs.”
This could be the Quote of the Day seven days of most weeks for Douglas Vane Ireland, the longtime chairman of the Hall of Fame.
“ ‘Wall of Flame’ is my pet expression for it,” says the 61-year-old Ireland, the LSHOF chairman since April 1990.
With his burning passion for the Hall, his grace under pressure and extraordinary ability to multitask and remember names, dates and details of Louisiana sports legends, past, present and future, he’s a perfect fit for the job.
The widespread respect he has achieved for that unpaid role as well as for his 30 years as an innovative sports information director at Northwestern State are why he is among 11 honorees to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday in Natchitoches.
Ireland’s ticket to this exclusive club is as a winner of the Distinguished Service Award for Sports Journalism.
“He’s learned everything I taught him,” quipped Jerry Pierce, who hired Ireland to be Northwestern State’s SID in 1989.
When promoted to Northwestern State’s vice president 15 months later, Pierce handed Ireland the reins to the Hall of Fame that he had nurtured since 1972, when he helped develop the Hall’s first exhibit case in Prather Coliseum.
“Doug took it to another level, about as high as it can get,” Pierce said. “He’s one of the most talented people I have ever been around. When he took over, it took off, and he’s fought the battles to keep it going.”
His training started early.
As a Jonesboro-Hodge High School student-journalist working summer youth league baseball games, Ireland learned from then-Northwestern State SID Dan McDonald how to score a game and do public address announcing.
Ireland followed McDonald to Northwestern State, where he volunteered in McDonald’s office and soon landed the sports editor job at the student paper. Later, Ireland’s first full time job was as McDonald’s assistant at then-USL.
McDonald marvels at how his protégé handled the load of working both as the chairman of the Hall of Fame and as Northwestern State’s SID when he returned there.
Ireland shrugs off the idea it was “tough” to handle both jobs, then, or for years to come.
“Tough? What an honor to have the responsibility,” he said. “There were challenges, there was less sleep and not quite as much fun as possible, but it was always a thrill.”
One of the darker times for the Hall came with Hurricane Katrina. The museum project was slated to get construction funding a month later from the state bond commission, but that meeting and those plans were dashed.
Yet, Ireland never lost hope it would become a reality.
There were fears that exhibits and memorabilia that had been temporarily stored in the French Quarter might be ruined, not to mention the many other worries about the fate of people and cities across the state.
Funding was another challenge. But with Ireland’s urging and the state’s eventual commitment, the dream finally became a reality.
Since the Louisiana Sports Writers Association started the Hall of Fame in 1958, the dreams of many ascended to another level in June 2013 when a $23 million, two-story museum opened its doors on Front Street in historic downtown Natchitoches.
“It’s because of Doug, who kept telling us we were going to have a building some day, that kept the hope alive,” LSU basketball SID and Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Kent Lowe said.
“I knew the merits of building our museum,” Ireland said. “I had faith that either with state support, which had great momentum before Katrina, or taking a longer road through the private sector, Louisiana’s incredible sports history was dynamic enough for our dreams to become reality at some level.
“What happened was far beyond my wildest imagination.”