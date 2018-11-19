When you're Arkansas, a team that's won just two football games in 11 tries this season, it's easy to get a bit distracted...
Two Razorback players -- Ryan Pulley and Kamren Curl -- were reportedly seen before last Saturday's game taking pictures with and talking to Mississippi State dance team members. And, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, both players have now been suspended for Saturday's game against Missouri.
"They will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for unacceptable behavior -- actions that are completely unacceptable to anything we're about," Arkansas coach Chad Morris reportedly said Monday. Morris didn't specifically cite the socializing between the players and dancers.
Arkansas lost to Mississippi State, 52-6.
After the loss, Morris was asked about the episode and said it was unacceptable.
