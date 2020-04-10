Caroline Lee, who just completed her final soccer season at Southeastern Louisiana, is one of four student-athletes who have been named to the NCAA’s COVID-19 Advisory Panel.
The panel, which was assembled in March, also includes seven doctors and the director of security for the U.S. Tennis Association. It is intended to help guide the NCAA’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in terms of public health, student-athlete and the association’s membership issues.
A native of Tryon, North Carolina, Lee played in all 13 games for the Lions in 2019. She was a four-time Southland Conference Fall Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection, president of SLU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and in January represented the conference at NCAA Convention on a panel discussing ways to create more inclusive athletic departments.
The NCAA advisory panel was brought together by NCAA chief medical officer Dr. Brian Hanline and includes Dr. Amesh Adalja, Johns Hopkins; Dr. Stephanie Chu, Colorado; Dr. Carlos Del Rio, Emory; Dr. Colleen Kraft, Emory; Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt; former U.S. Surgeon General and NCAA Board of Governors member Dr. Vivek Murthy; and Mike Rodriguez, senior director of USTA and U.S. Open security.
Other student-athletes on the panel include Nicholas Clark, Coastal Carolina; Mary Northcutt, Carson-Newman; and Isaiah Swann, University of Texas at Dallas.