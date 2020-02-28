Joe Burrow completed possibly the best college season ever in his senior year at LSU, which included a meeting with his childhood idol Drew Brees. But he draws the line at Tom Brady.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Burrow laughed as he made a simple request to anyone comparing him to the six-time Super Bowl champion.

"Please don't compare me to the best player of all time," Burrow said during an interview on NFL Network. "Let me do my own thing. Don't do that to me, please."

Burrow, a landslide Heisman winner and the prohibitive favorite to be picked No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, didn't participate in any drills at the combine just six weeks after a College Football Playoff championship on Jan. 13 in New Orleans. He'll work out at LSU's pro day on April 3.

But he did call back to a long-teased meeting between himself and another quarterbacking legend in Brees during the buildup to the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Ohio native had revealed previously that despite growing up nowhere near Louisiana, he was a Saints fan and watched Brees whenever he could. The pair finally met the day before before the title game as the Tigers practiced at the Saints' facility in Metairie.

"That was right before the national championship game so I was trying to act cool, like, talk about the coverages Clemson was going to play, act like I knew what was going on," Burrow said. "But deep down I was like, 'that's Drew Brees, like, I'm talking to him."

But his roots still claim his allegiances for basketball, which he said he initially wanted to play in college before landing on the football field.

His favorite NBA player?

"Well, I'm from Ohio," he said, "so it's gotta be LeBron."

