A traditional December event followed by a special event will put Circle Bowl in the spotlight the next two weekends starting with the renewal of the Sue Braud BR Singles event beginning Saturday morning.
This longstanding event, which moved forward with some changes during the pandemic, will host its full number of bowlers per squad but bowlers are asked not to bring spectators to keep the bowling center within the capacity numbers regulated by Baton Rouge and the state in the modified Phase 2 restrictions.
The Baton Rouge tournament, now named after its late longtime tournament director, continues on in its fifth decade. Because computer records were available in the late 1980s, it has awarded more than $1.7 million in prize money to men and women, young and old, scratch and handicap bowlers.
Bowlers looking to enter should check entry information on the tournament Facebook page because with advance entries now, shifts fill quickly. Qualifying is Saturday with semifinals, and the 32-player bracket finals will be Sunday.
Greg Snee will be running a special event Saturday, Dec. 12 at Circle Bowl, the Wendy and David Poe Memorial Handicap Doubles. This event will also have crossover scratch singles. Snee’s son, Gregory, said there will be jambalaya and or barbecue plates with proceeds going to Circle manager Stephen Poe and family.
Wendy Poe gathered the honor roll scores at Circle Bowl and was in charge of high school statistics around the area. This is a tremendous idea to allow bowlers to have some fun and remember some special people.
Southern Impact
The Southern Impact Bowling Club had a big handicap singles event at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner recently and Kenner’s Justin Veitch took top honors in a 461-431 two-game win over Curt Dupre IV.
The win was worth $1,790 for Veitch, adding to his successful résumé, and Dupre won $895. Hunter Richardson and Blake Ballard each won $376.
The SIBC, which has had a successful run of tournaments since the resumption of bowling in south Louisiana is scheduling a Wacky Doubles event Dec. 20 at All-Star Kenner with each game using a different format, and that’s what makes it wacky.
Spare notes
Congrats to Sumner Taylor who won the Thanksgiving Scratch Championship in Laurel, Mississippi, at Country Lanes to win the $2,500 first prize. Taylor won his last two matches in the stepladder, first over Jacob Garretson of Baton Rouge and then Mike Daniels, 248-225. Daniels wins $980 for second and Garretson took home $580.
The Jon Juneau Memorial Scratch Masters this year will move to Tangi Lanes in Hammond at the end of January. This avoids a conflict with the women’s state event, which begins the same weekend at Circle Bowl.
Also, if you were looking for the PBA Clash Sunday on the Baton Rouge Fox affiliate, it was a no show, the first time in quite a while a national broadcast of bowling was not shown by a local affiliate. It also was not shown as listed at 2 a.m. Monday for those with the DVR set as Fox was showing infomercials at that time. Hopefully there will be replays on FS1 in the days and weeks ahead.
Back with you on Dec. 15. Check out the great scores in the honor roll and good luck and good bowling.