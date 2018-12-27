Michael Beychok, the 2012 National Handicapping Championship and 2012 Eclipse Award winner for best handicapper, brings 35 years of experience to The Advocate. Beychok is also the senior partner of Ourso Beychok Inc., an award winning national political consulting firm based in Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @beychokracing.
Picks made for Friday on fast track and off turf.
Race 1
13. Snowball: Woke up in last running a nice race to be second at this level.
11. Cicadas Song: First time starter for Stall — 135k purchase should be good.
If on turf: Selections 7-13
Race 2
5. Dad Said No: Runs first out for a new barn — ran third last at this level.
9. Oro de Tejano: Beat top choice in last — has the speed to lead these.
Race 3
3 . I’m Amazing: Has faced much better — the drop down should get the win.
6. Moon Unit: Tried turf in last to no avail — back to dirt and easier foes.
Race 4
1a. Rake it Up: Like this one to lead ‘em all the way to the finish line today.
6. Stealth Drone: Likely favorite getting back on what should be favorite surface.
Race 5
2. Ed’s Rocket: Has a pace advantage here meaning she will lead with little pressure.
1. Cookies Are Good: First time out for trainer Sharp — draws rail — tough to beat.
Race 6
7. Lurey An: Another one who looks to go to the front here and not look back.
5. Lucky Band: Beaten 66 lengths in last but form before defeat was decent enough.
Race 7
1. Proud Money: Likely to go to the front but not trusted to hang on — not a good bunch.
8. Archs Lil Niela: Two races so far — a second and a fourth — likely favorite from outside.
Race 8
2. I Run for Three: Projects to lead this not so talented bunch.
4. Jennovodka: Drops down here and has run in the money once before.
Race 9
4. Take Charge Chase: First time starter — well bred for a La. bred — has shot.
1. Comebackwilson: Should be able to get the early lead from the inside post.
Around the track
Friday is a starlight racing meet, meaning the post time for the first race is at 5 p.m. Fans will enjoy drink specials and live music in addition to the horse racing. The final race of the night goes off a little after 9 p.m. so come on out and pass a good time, while possibly making a few bucks betting Chok’s Choices. However, Friday’s card is a bit underwhelming in terms of talent so we wouldn’t advise betting too much today.
Best bet
Our best bet Friday will be in Race 3 — I’m Amazing. A new member of the Amoss barn this one drops down to a lower level to get the win today.
Good luck and may they all come home safely.