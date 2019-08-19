The UL-Monroe Warhawks are seeking their first winning season under coach Matt Viator, and a defense with eight returning starters is expected to lead the way.
But the defense can't do it alone.
Offenses in the Sun Belt Conference are typically difficult to stop. They are perhaps the No. 1 reason the Sun Belt went 24-20 last season against out-of-conference competition.
“This is a league, traditionally, that you're not going to shut anybody out,” said Viator, now in his fourth year at ULM after a 10-year run at McNeese State.
The Warhawks finished 6-6 last fall, and to achieve a winning record, the offense will have to do its part.
Led by quarterback Caleb Evans and wide receiver Marcus Green, the Warhawks were fourth in the Sun Belt in total offense but only eighth in rushing.
Operating the Warhawks' run-pass option, Evans was second on the team in rushing with 632 yards and is its leading returning ball carrier. Evans also was second in the conference in passing with 2,869 yards.
However, Viator is looking for the running game to be better this season — particularly early on as Evans and an inexperienced cast of wide receivers develop their chemistry.
Although Viator is looking for a breakaway threat at running back, Austin Vaughn, a 5-foot-8, 225-pounder from Alexandria, and Kayin White (5-11, 215) from Parkview Baptist, will be the mainstays.
Vaughn gained 232 yards (5.0 per carry), third on the team, and White gained 196 yards (9.6 per carry). Both are seniors and played in all 12 games, and they are the Warhawks' two returning leading rushers as running backs.
“White and Vaughn have played a lot, and they will be the two guys to beat out,” Viator said.
The offensive line has four returning starters. All spring, Evans went back to the basics of making better decisions, Viator said, “and he's owned up to it.”
“We were pretty explosive the year before, and he went into last year's games thinking they are were going to be explosive,” Viator said.
Last season, ULM was decimated by injuries at tight end. That prevented the Warhawks from doing as much as they did with offensive formations and plays in the past.
“We're predominantly three wide receivers, one tight end, one back,” he said. “That's probably 60 to 70 percent of what we do. We'll go to four (wideouts), two tight ends.
“We played in three games with only had one tight end. That was a little rough. But all our (tight ends) are back.”
The extra blocking provided by the tight ends is expected to help the running game and give Evans short-pass options that can be a big weapon, particularly for a mobile quarterback.
More important, a vibrant running game likely would open up the RPO passing game with play-action fakes for the unproven set of receivers and take pressure off of Evans, who threw 18 touchdown passes but was intercepted 12 times.
A better running attack also could help in two other key areas. Last season, ULM had the ball an average of 27 minutes, 39 seconds, compared with an opponents time of possession of 32:18. The Warhawks also converted just 40.9 percent of their third downs compared with 43.1 percent by foes.
“We have to do some things better around (Evans),” Viator said.
With ULM's defensive backfield weakened by season-ending injuries to two starters last season, the Warhawks were last in the 10-team conference in passing defense and surrendered 31.8 points per game.
But much of the secondary returns, along with a defensive line that includes ends Sam Miller and Donald Louis and former John Ehret High School end/linebacker Kerry Starks; and tackles Larance Shaw and Jaylen Veasley. Middle linebacker Chase Day and outside linebacker Cortez Sisco, both seniors, head a veteran linebacker corps.
“Our front seven is our strength,” Viator said. “You have to have the ability, especially with hurry-up offenses, to get a little pressure on the the quarterback with your front four. Last year, I thought we really improved in that area, and all those guys are back.”
ULM was third in the Sun Belt in sacks. However, turnovers could determine how well the Warhawks do. They turned the ball over 23 times (11 fumbles, 12 interceptions) and had just 11 takeaways (six recovers, five interceptions).