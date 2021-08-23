Editor's note: This is the seventh in a series of stories on the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are Aug. 28 in Natchitoches.
Inscribed vertically along the back of Marques Colston’s biceps are the words "Quiet" and "Storm," an ode to the nickname he was given by a childhood friend.
Few nicknames have ever been more apt.
During his stellar 10-year playing career with the New Orleans Saints, Colston was a steady, stealthy force who let his play do his talking for him — on and off the field.
In a league known for loquacious, attention-craving wide receivers, Colston was different.
He didn’t pout if the offense didn’t run through him. He didn’t demand the ball from his quarterback. When he scored a touchdown, he didn’t dance or mug for the cameras. He simply tossed the football to the official.
“That just wasn’t me,” said Colston, who adopted the expression, “Two ears, one mouth,” as a personal credo. “I don’t like attention.”
But attention was impossible to avoid because of Colston’s talent.
In 10 seasons with the Saints, Colston set club records for receptions (711), yards (9,759) and touchdowns (72). His 28 100-yard receiving games are tied for first in club history.
All 72 of his touchdowns came on passes from Drew Brees, making them the sixth-most prolific combination in scoring pass plays in NFL history.
Now for Colston, even more attention. He’s being inducted in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday in Natchitoches as the 17th player who spent all or most of his career with the Saints to be honored — and the first from the Super Bowl XLIV champions.
The Brees-Colston combination was immediately productive. There was no question about Brees’ ability to perform in the NFL, and soon, the word was out on Colston and his value to the franchise.
“He had excellent hands,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “The consistency ... the professionalism. You knew exactly what you were going to get from him, every day, week in and week out.”
Colston's work ethic and humble personality were forged from blue-collar roots.
He grew up a couple of miles from Susquehanna Township High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a town of about 50,000 people located near the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
His mother assisted patients on the overnight shift at a nursing home. His father, James Colston Jr., a former Army veteran, was an investigator for the Harrisburg Department of Community Affairs.
"Sports was always my social outlet,” Colston said. “I never really went out. I never was one to party or anything like that. Sports were my release socially.”
Colston received just one scholarship offer from a Division I-A school: Missouri.
But that came after he'd already committed to Hofstra, which was closer to home and featured a passing attack that produced New York Jets great Wayne Chrebet.
He flourished in their system and finished as the school’s second all-time leading receiver with 182 receptions and 2,834 yards despite missing part of his junior season because of a shoulder injury.
Because of his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame and just-average 4.54 speed, some teams worried he might not have the speed to beat NFL defensive backs in man-to-man coverage. Others thought he might be better-suited to play tight end.
The Saints selected Colston with a compensatory pick in the seventh round, the 252nd player picked in a 255-man 2006 NFL draft. His meager draft status and modest credentials ensured that he arrived with low expectations.
But he trained diligently over the summer in preparation for training camp and the grueling practices held Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.
He reported in the best shape of his life and showed sure hands, which quickly earned the confidence of Brees.
"Drew made me feel comfortable from Day 1," Colston said. "To have a quarterback like that take you under his wing and want to help you produce is definitely a confidence boost."
Colston went on to catch 70 passes for 1,038 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns as a rookie.
"I had confidence I was going to be a good player in this league, but my rookie year … I can’t lie, I walked into a great situation,” he said. “Playing with a quarterback like Drew and a coach like Sean Payton was a huge reason for my success.”
With precise routes and sure hands, Colston developed into the go-to receiver in Payton’s prolific offense. He played in 146 games with 106 starts and missed just 10 games because of injury over 10 seasons.
“As a seventh-round pick you've got maybe a 3 or 4% chance of becoming a starter at some point in your career," Colston said. "Even when you do make the team, your staying power is 3½ years.
"For me to be a Day 1 starter and stay 10 years and win a Super Bowl on top of that, none of that was supposed to happen.”