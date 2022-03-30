WHO: LSU (18-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) vs. Auburn (17-8, 3-3)
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. Auburn is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Blake Money; AUBURN —TBD
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Auburn Tigers are coming off a 2-1 series win over Texas A&M after opening SEC play taking one of three games against Ole Miss. The Tigers are led at the plate by Sonny DiChiara, a transfer from Samford, who leads the SEC in batting average (.452), slugging percentage (.935) and on-base percentage (.609). Blake Rambusch, a junior college transfer, leds the SEC with 40 hits with Dylan Crews coming in second at 36.