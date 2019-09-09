Southeastern Louisiana ventures out of state and out of its weight class when it visits Ole Miss at 3 p.m. Saturday, but there will be a familiar face on the opposite sideline for Lions coach Frank Scelfo.
Rich Rodriguez, a coaching friend of Scelfo’s with whom he spent two seasons on staff at Tulane, will be directing the Rebels attack as offensive coordinator.
The Lions game scheduled at Bethune-Cookman last Saturday was cancelled because of the proximity of Hurricane Dorian.
Rodriguez was offensive coordinator at Tulane before going to head coaching jobs at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. He and Scelfo were on the staff of Tommy Bowden when the Green Wave went 12-0.
“We’ve remained friends through the years,” Scelfo said. “He’s an awesome guy, I know his wife and kids; really a good guy.
“I took some of my philosophy from him. Air Raid was in at the time and we were doing it with tempo type deal. We were doing RPOs then and it’s the latest craze now. I coached the tight ends in a four-wide offense so I had a lot of free time on my hands.”
Virgil OK
Starting quarterback Chason Virgil, who was injured in the Lions victory against Jacksonville State, should be ready to go, Scelfo said. Virgil injured his left (non-throwing shoulder) in the third quarter after passing for 164 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 37 on three carries.
“You’ll see Cole (Kelley) in there, too,” Scelfo said. “But Chason will be our starter. Cole is able to do things for us.”
Returning to the scene
Speaking of Kelley, he’s the only Lion who has played in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and he was quite successful when he did. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Kelley guided Arkansas to a 38-37 victory, rallying the team from a 24-point deficit.
Kelley completed 19 of 30 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran 15 yards for another score. He engineered a 61-yard, game-winning drive, which ended in a 34-yard field goal for the Razorbacks.
“We’re going to use his experience of playing there and let him talk to the team about the environment we’re going into,” Scelfo said.
Homecoming
SLU wide receivers coach Michael Spurlock knows Ole Miss even better than Kelley, having a strong career there as a quarterback, wide receiver and running back from 2002-05. He also played for eight different NFL teams from 2006-14.
“It’s a different feeling in your stomach to go back to the alma mater,” Scelfo said. “He’s a famous guy up there and I know he’s catching heck from his former teammates. He’s proud to walk out there with this football team. I love his attitude and the way he’s feeling about this game.”
Wright done
Safety Matt Wright’s season is over but his career as a Lion isn’t. Wright underwent surgery Tuesday on a hamstring and appears to be in good shape for a medical redshirt, Scelfo said.
“It’s unfortunate; we’ll miss him,” Scelfo said. “He spoke to the team about being one play away. He had a great off season, summer and conditioning. We’ll get him back and start the rehab process.
“He’s got one year of eligibility left. We feel like because of the knee injury last year, the hamstring this year, we’re 99 percent sure we’ll be able to file for a medical and get a sixth year. That will allow him to graduate and get his masters degree.”
Polling results
The Lions stayed at No. 23 in the STATS FCS top 25 rankings and debuted in the coaches poll at No. 24. The Lions started the season unranked but scored a 35-14 upset of then No. 6 Jacksonville State in the season opener on Aug. 29. J-State is now No. 17 in STATS rankings and No. 16 according to the coaches poll.