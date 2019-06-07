NATCHITOCHES — Attention to detail is one thing that helped make Peyton Manning a star quarterback. As he discussed Friday what it means to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night, one important detail stood out.
“I have protected some free time for the first time in 25 years to do some different things,” Manning said. “I will be at my son’s flag football game on Sunday, just like my Dad was at Eli’s baseball game 30-something years ago.”
The New Orleans native made a reference to his father, former Saints quarterback Archie Manning, who went to his younger brother Eli’s baseball game the day after being inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.
Manning and former LSU football coach Les Miles headline the 60th Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class that will be inducted at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Natchitoches Events Center. As he stood at the lectern, Manning recalled his father’s induction.
“I was here that night,” Manning said. “Terry Bradshaw was inducted that night, and if I’m not mistaken Elvin Hayes was inducted. You’re only from one state. I’m always proud to be from Louisiana and always proud to be a New Orleans kid. I took that with me where ever I went.”
Manning used the word “humbling” to describe the first of his two Hall of Fame inductions month. He will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame next weekend. His delivery Friday was as flawless as so many of his passes. Manning acknowledged the importance of being only third father-son duo in Louisiana’s hall.
Dub and Bert Jones are the other football duo. Track stars Glen “Slats” Hardin and son Billy Hardin is the third.
“I had two old teammates, Brandon Stokley and Reggie Wayne inducted last year, and I know how proud they were," Manning said. "I’m proud of Ed Reed from Destrehan being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.”
Manning also fielded a wide range of questions about being recruited by Miles to attend Michigan. There was one about his nephew Arch, who is already attracting attention before his freshman year at Peyton's alma mater, Newman.
“Yeah, I’m going to let him be an eighth-grader going into his freshman year,” Manning said. “I’m just going to let him do that and not have too much pressure and expectations.”
Never one to miss a chance to poke a little fun at himself. Manning talked about missing his high school reunion earlier this year because of a family vacation.
“They asked you to send a little email bio about what you’ve been up to the last 25 years,” Manning said. “I’m reading all my classmates bios … you’re talking some impressive résumés. A lot of them kept using the word field. ‘I’m in the medical field’ or ‘I’m in the law field.’
“I started thinking what field was I in and what field am I in now? I really spent a lot of time thinking about it. I said, ‘After graduating college, I spent a lengthy career in the physical education field.’ It sounded good. And I said, ‘Now I’m in the insurance field and I recently joined a band with Brad Paisley.’ ”