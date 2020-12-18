On the final day of the NCAA's early signing period, LSU picked up another top defensive lineman.
Four-star defensive end Bryce Langston committed and signed with LSU on Friday. He's the second defensive end who has signed with LSU so far, joining four-star Texas prospect Landon Jackson, who signed on Wednesday.
The 6-footp2, 250-pound Langston is from Ocala, Florida, and he's the No. 12 strong-side defensive end of the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and the nation's No. 144 overall recruit.
LSU now has 10 of the nation's Top 150 recruits, and, with 20 signees, the Tigers recruiting class leaped over Georgia to rank No. 3 nationally behind Alabama and Ohio State.
LSU still has two commitments from recruits who have yet to sign: four-star outside linebacker Raesjon Davis (Santa Ana, California) and four-star defensive end Saivion Jones (St. James High).