AUGUSTA, Ga. — Ten years to the day after his famous hooked wedge shot out of the trees on 10 to win the Masters in a playoff, Bubba Watson says he hit one even better Friday.
In the trees right of the 18th fairway, Watson launched a wedge over the trees to two feet and made the birdie putt for his second straight 1-over par 73. The two-time Masters champion goes into the weekend tied for 23rd.
“Not that you want to know, but that was the best shot I’ve ever hit at Augusta National,” Watson said. “That one right there.
“It was like a piece of branch had fallen on the ground, and my ball was sitting on top of it. Then there were two leaves behind it I couldn’t move and then two leaves touching it that I couldn’t move. So I had a gap way up in the trees. I was like, ‘I’m going to hit wedge as hard as I can.’
“He (caddie Gabriel Sauer) is like, ‘All right.’ Then it went to a foot, so it all worked out.”
In his sudden-death playoff to win the 2012 Masters over Louis Oosthuizen, Watson curved a wedge 50 yards around a large magnolia tree from 164 yards out to reach the 10th green, then two-putted for victory.
Slamming the trunk
Jordan Spieth has an amazing record at the Masters, but this year the 2015 champion missed the cut for the first time.
Spieth had five top-three finishes in his previous eight starts here. But this week he shot 74-76—150 to miss the cut by two when he made a double bogey on the 18th hole.
Also heading home after 36 holes were Brooks Koepka (150), Xander Schauffele (151) and Bryson DeChambeau (156).
Zurich masters
The Masters has been a mixed bag for Zurich’s golf ambassadors two weeks ahead of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa shot a 70 Friday and is tied for 10th at 1 under. Two-time Zurich winner Billy Horschel shot a 73 and is tied for 38th at 3 over. And former Zurich and U.S. Open champion Justin Rose shot a pair of 76s and missed the cut by four.
The Zurich Classic will be April 21-24 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.
Cink sinks it on 16
Stewart Cink and his son Reagan had a pretty cool father-son moment Friday on the par-3 16th hole.
Reagan is dad’s caddie, and he got to give him a big bear hug after Stewart Cink’s ball rolled across the green and into the hole for an ace.
Cink’s ace is the 23rd all-time at the 16th, which has seen more holes-in-one than Augusta National’s other three par-3s combined (nine total).
Ooosty is out
Oosthuizen became the second prominent player to withdraw from the Masters this week, citing an injury Friday. Oosthuizen shot a 76 on Thursday.
Paul Casey also withdrew from the tournament during the first round.
Oosthuizen was the runner-up in the 2012 Masters and finished second in last year’s Zurich Classic with Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters winner, who is tied for second at 3 under.
Eye on Augusta
Masters television coverage shifts from ESPN to CBS for the weekend, starting at 2 p.m. CDT Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
This will be the 67th straight year CBS televises the Masters, the longest partnership in sports television history. Ever since the first telecast in 1956, the deal between the network and Augusta National Golf Club has been agreed upon with an unbroken string of one-year contracts.