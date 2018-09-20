© Philip G. Pavely | 2018 Sep 16

It didn't take long for JuJu Smith-Schuster to go from emerging sidekick to full-fledged superstar. The NFL's youngest player during his 2017 rookie campaign, Smith-Schuster took the league by storm with a magnetic blend of playmaking ability and personality.

Smith-Schuster needs only 157 yards to bypass Hall of Famer Randy Moss for the most ever by an NFL wideout prior to his 22nd birthday, according to Rotoworld's Rich Hribar. Amazingly, Smith-Schuster has eight games to reach that mark, but would anyone be surprised if he did it Monday night against the Bucs after registering 119 and 121 in his first two games?

But you already knew about Smith Schuster's awesome JuJu, the AFC's second-leading receiver, fantasy's WR7 overall and one of the few things going right for the Steelers these days. So let's take another moment before we get to the rankings to shine a light on two other emerging sidekicks in the AFC North — Cincinnati's third-year player and fellow former second-rounder Tyler Boyd and explosive Browns rookie Antonio Callaway.

Boyd's coming out party occurred last Thursday night, when he tallied a career-high 91 receiving yards on six catches in Cincinnati's offensive onslaught vs. the Ravens. The spot opposite A.J. Green tends to be a lucrative one for fantasy purposes — see: Brandon LaFell, WR34 in 2016; Marvin Jones, WR40 in 2015; Mohamed Sanu, WR30 in 2014 — none of whom were as good of prospects as Boyd, whose breakout season could be now in Year 3.

Then there's Antonio Callaway, a potential first- or second-round talent whom Cleveland drafted in the fourth (105th overall) because of a laundry list of off-field concerns. But after an early slip-up in camp, when he was cited for marijuana possession and failed to inform his bosses, he's emerged as the starter alongside Jarvis Landry. And all Callaway did in his first NFL start was tally a team-high 81 yards against the Saints, including what should've been a 47-yard game-winning touchdown on Cleveland's last play in regulation.

Callaway might not be instant coffee but he's absolutely instant offense, the type of talent who can win owners a week with one try. We're not recommending rushing him into your lineups, but he's only owned in 34 percent of leagues and has talent absolutely worth gambling on.

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers at Bucs

2. Michael Thomas, Saints at Falcons

3. A.J. Green, Bengals at Panthers

4. Mike Evans, Bucs vs. Steelers

5. Julio Jones, Falcons vs. Saints

6. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Giants

7. Odell Beckham, Giants at Texans

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers at Bucs

9. Stefon Diggs, Vikings vs. Bills

10. Davante Adams, Packers at Washington

11. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs vs. 49ers

12. Keenan Allen, Chargers at Rams

13. Brandin Cooks, Rams vs. Chargers

14. T.Y. Hilton, Colts at Eagles

15. Adam Thielen, Vikings vs. Bills

16. Will Fuller, Texans vs. Giants

17. Jarvis Landry, Browns vs. Jets

18. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals vs. Bears

19. Golden Tate, Lions vs. Patriots

20. Allen Robinson, Bears at Cardinals

21.Nelson Agholor, Eagles vs. Colts

22. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos at Ravens

23. Chris Hogan, Patriots at Lions

24. Marvin Jones, Lions vs. Patriots

25. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers at Chiefs

26. Kenny Golladay, Lions vs. Patriots

27. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs vs. 49ers

28. DeSean Jackson, Bucs vs. Steelers

29. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos at Ravens

30. Quincy Enunwa, Jets at Browns

31. Devin Funchess, Panthers vs. Bengals

32. Michael Crabtree, Ravens vs. Broncos

33. Amari Cooper, Raiders at Dolphins

34. Kenny Stills, Dolphins vs. Raiders

35. Robert Woods, Rams vs. Chargers

36. Keelan Cole, Jaguars vs. Titans

37. Pierre Garcon, 49ers at Chiefs

38. Cooper Kupp, Rams vs. Chargers

39. Chris Godwin, Bucs vs. Steelers

40. Tyler Boyd, Bengals at Panthers

41. Ted Ginn, Saints at Falcons

42. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks vs. Cowboys

43. Corey Davis, Titans at Jaguars

44.Randall Cobb, Packers at Washington

45. John Brown, Ravens vs. Broncos

46. Robby Anderson, Jets at Browns

47. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars vs. Titans

48. Calvin Ridley, Falcons vs. Saints

49. Cole Beasley, Cowboys at Seahawks

50. Mike Williams, Chargers at Rams

51. Paul Richardson, Washington vs. Packers

52. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars vs. Titans

53. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons vs. Saints

54. Anthony Miller, Bears at Cardinals

55. Brandon Marshall, Seahawks vs. Cowboys

56. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots at Lions

57. Antonio Callaway, Browns vs. Jets

58. Josh Gordon, Patriots at Lions

59. Geronimo Allison, Packers at Washington

60. Terrelle Pryor, Jets at Browns

