LSU pulled freshman pitcher Cole Henry after two innings during the Tigers' opening game of the NCAA super regional against Florida State.
After retiring the side in the first inning on 11 pitches, Henry struggled in the second frame. He walked the leadoff hitter. With two outs, Henry walked the bases loaded as his fastball velocity dipped from 94 mph to about 92 mph.
Henry struck out Florida State left fielder Tim Becker to strand the bases loaded, but he had thrown 30 pitches during the second inning.
As LSU came to hit in the bottom of the second inning, junior Todd Peterson began warming up in the bullpen. He entered in the third, ending Henry's start.
Henry missed the final month of the regular season when he felt discomfort in his elbow. MRIs viewed by multiple doctors showed no structural damage, and Henry returned to pitch in LSU's opening game of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
Henry pitched five shutout innings against Southern Miss last weekend to help LSU advance through the first round of the NCAA tournament.
