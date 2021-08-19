Editor's note: This is the third in a series of stories on the 2021 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are Aug. 28 in Natchitoches.
The legacy of Chris Jackson is pure and simple as his quick-release jumper that made him a two-time LSU All-American who remains the highest-scoring freshman in NCAA basketball history.
He was Steph Curry before Steph Curry, a dazzling scorer and ball-handler with an array of moves and unlimited shooting range.
The legacy of Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf as a first-round draft choice and subsequent nine-year NBA career before being blackballed, is complicated. He was Colin Kaepernick before Kaepernick, sacrificing an extensive chunk of his lucrative pro career for his religious beliefs.
It’s only fitting that in this time when long-standing perspectives are being reconsidered, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame is inducting the 52-year-old Abdul-Rauf in its Class of 2021 on Aug. 28 in Natchitoches.
The fact he is remembered by the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the public 30 years after a 64-game LSU career for coach Dale Brown truly humbles the grateful Abdul-Rauf.
“I still pinch myself that a guy literally 5-foot-111/2 (he was listed at 6-1) out of Gulfport, Mississippi,” Abdul-Rauf said, “with the odds in so many ways stacked against me, was able to have a career I could use to help people.”
That he did.
“Dale Brown used to say ‘Chris is a great basketball player, but he’s a greater person than he is a basketball player,’ ” Abdul-Rauf said.
“Just being a great person, standing up for what’s right, that means more to me than winning in basketball.”
Abdul-Rauf’s basketball exploits, particularly at LSU, were undeniably sensational, more than subtly reminiscent of the mind-bending feats of Tigers’ icon Pistol Pete Maravich.
Jackson overcame Tourette’s syndrome to become a two-time Mississippi Mr. Basketball who averaged 29.9 points as a senior before signing with LSU.
Admittedly, he was uptight in his first few college games as he tried to blend into a new team and was tentative taking shots. But then in the fifth game of the season, the Southeastern Conference opener at Florida, everything changed.
“We’re about to go to Florida on our first SEC road trip when Mahmoud was a freshman,” Brown said. “He comes to me and says, ‘Coach, I’m nervous.’ I told him, ‘You’re going to be fine. You’re going to do really well. Relax.’
“Then, he goes out and scores 53.”
Jackson played all 40 minutes, hit 16 of 29 shots and made 16 of 17 free throws in a 111-101 win.
“Things started feeling usual, like I was back in high school on the playground,” Abdul-Rauf said. “Not to sound arrogant, it felt a little easy.”
After two spectacular years at LSU, Abdul-Rauf was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1990 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets. He struggled in his first two seasons, injuring his foot and gaining 30 pounds as a rookie and then watching his scoring average plummet to 10.3 points in Year 2.
He began immersing himself in the teachings of Malcolm X and became interested in the Islam faith. Then, he became a Muslim in 1993 and changed his name.
Three years later, he became embroiled in a controversy when he started sitting out the national national anthem by either stretching on the sideline or staying in the locker room.
Abdul-Rauf told the media he couldn’t stand for the anthem because the Quran forbade him to participate in nationalistic rituals, adding the American flag was “a symbol of oppression, of tyranny.”
Abdul-Rauf was fined and suspended by the NBA, but he came to a compromise that would have him standing with his head down during the anthem and praying “for those who are suffering.”
The controversy was the beginning of the end of his NBA career. He was traded to Sacramento, but quit after two seasons. After a season in Turkey, he played with the Vancouver Grizzlies in 2000-01 and retired from the NBA.
During Abdul-Rauf’s LSU jersey retirement in Feb. 2020, Abdul-Rauf became emotional when he revealed his reason for wanting to excel while battling Tourette’s syndrome.
“(My children) were my inspiration,” he said. “Growing up without a father, I would wake up and I would train relentlessly because one of my goals was to have a family someday and to be able to raise children.
“I just wanted them to know even though they weren’t there for all those years of training, they were always in the back of my mind and I wanted them to experience the moment.”