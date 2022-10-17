It wasn’t a well-kept secret, but with things like this you never know until it's official.
Last week, the officials of the Storm Youth Championship said that in 2023 a Storm Youth Championship stop will come to Baton Rouge in March.
Over the past 30 years, there have been several major youth events including the national Adult-Youth championships and a regional event at the old Metro lanes, but this may be the topper when the Storm Youth Championship comes to All Star Lanes in mid-March.
The Baton Rouge stop is one of nine that will take place as part of the 2023 tour. When the entries open, I have been told by several people to not be surprised by how quickly this event sells out. I asked someone, "You mean like a Garth Brooks concert?" They said just as fast.
Based on my guess, if all 64 lanes are used, you are looking at 192 spots. While bowlers will come from primarily the southeast and southwest, don’t be surprised to see some of the nation’s top youth bowlers in Baton Rouge.
The first Storm Youth Championship took place in 2017 at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada. Since that event, close to $600,000 has been awarded in scholarship funds. In 2023, the Storm Youth Championship schedule will have nine events featuring five new host bowling centers.
There is more than bowling involved in these events. Each one includes optional activities that are available for bowlers who wish to participate. These include seminars focused on educating athletes and their families led by a Team Storm member and a practice session on the patterns. There are also some Storm Youth Championship social activities that allow the families to get to know each other away from the lanes.
The first event of the 2023 season will take place in Las Vegas. After Baton Rouge, the April event will be in New York state. It says a lot about Baton Rouge and the word that is getting out about All Star as a tournament host that it has found its way into a host spot for this elite event.
There will be a lot more to talk about in the weeks ahead, and we certainly will, but it is great to see another major event on the bowling calendar for 2023.
To cover all sides here, that is also the second weekend of the state youth championships in Shreveport, and more importantly the state high school bowling playoffs are scheduled to start the day after the Storm Youth Championship. You would hope that the LHSAA and the bowling officials might consider a day’s delay to the start of the early playoff rounds so that a bowler isn’t possibly having to bowl nine games after a lengthy and important weekend of bowling. We’ll see.
Tulane Bowling Classic
Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Louisiana Tech, 4-1, in a best-of-seven Baker match to win the title at the Tulane Bowling Classic at Colonial Lanes in Harahan. Maryland Eastern Shore defeated North Carolina A&T, 4-2, winning the fifth and sixth games to advance to the finals. Louisiana Tech won the last three games against Stephen F. Austin, then beat North Carolina A&T to advance to the championship.
The host Green Wave finished seventh in the competition, and Southern took home the 10th spot.
Aaron Mercadel Singles
The Southern Impact Bowling Club had one of its premier events recently at AMF All Star Lanes in Kenner, and Kenner’s Justin Veitch came out the winner after a 254-244 win in the final match over Tyrone Stevens of Georgia. Veitch won $1,600 for the title with Stevens taking home $900. Juan Coston Jr. of Baton Rouge was third for $600.
The $1,300 first prize on the women’s side went to Paulette Sanders from Georgia over local bowler Keondra Eaton, who earned $700. Ja’shane LaGarde was the open handicap winner for $1,000 over Joshua Savoy, and Dale Dumbleton took home the biggest prize of $1,800 for winning the senior championship over Nathaniel Hatchett ($900).
Bowling on TV
Hope you got to see the Jimmy Allen PBA Celebrity event in Charlotte, North Carolina, that was on Fox Sports on Sunday. It was a much improved and fun telecast that replaced the Chris Paul events of many years that appeared to get stale in the last couple of tries. Great idea to run it before or after NFL games on that network as well to give bowling a fun little showcase.
Back with you on Nov. 1. Until then, good luck and good bowling.
TOP HOUSE LEADERS
Men
All Star Lanes
Mykel Holliman 826 (280); Kevin Johnson 811 (299); Joseph Baker 781 (299); Kevin Albarez 781 (279); Mike Baham 775 (300); Casey Easterling 772 (279); Gregory Snee 770 (279); Joey Estess 769 (268); Rob Livingston 764 (267); Jon Lipsky 759 (268); Lyman Moon 756 (289); Jeremiah Simon 753 (288); Craig Conley 750 (300); Brian Dinh 750 (257); Ian Widdick 746 (267)
Premier Lanes
Kerry Landry 772 (267), 724; John Montgomery751 (256); Robbie Villenurve 731 (289); Ryan Beam 723 (267); Matt Campbell 721 (255); Harry Kaywood 708 (256); Russell Owens 707 (246); Stephen McIntyre 702 (266); Tommy Ecroyd 701 (259); Lance Hymel 701 (247); Whitney Ledget 700 (257); David Michel 690 (247); Ricky Moran Jr 688 (252); Jason Graham 687 (242); Chad Conard 685 (237)
Women
All Star Lanes
Karen Beam 716 (258); Jessica Holliman 700 (238); Danyn Terry 686 (246); Beth White 679 (244); Natalie White 663 (243), 639; Sarah LeDuff 659 (257); Christine Dunaway 658 (237); Wendy Chapman 652 (233); Kierstyn Rush 651 (256); Tiffany Blackwell 650 (236); Adrianna Williams 647 (234); Felicia Baker 645 (245); Lakeya Smith Anthony 641 (225); Otia Moore 635 (219); Patsy Dew 633 (233)
Premier Lanes
Karen Beam 690 (242); Madison Comeaux 620 (214); Ranoda Deutsch 556 (202); Cherie Hymel 551 (203); Wendy Chapman 547 (204); Amy Freeman 545 (211); Sarah Haydel 518 (204); Sherri Pourciau 518 (185); April Owens 518 (179); Coye Melancon 515 (212); Gwen Babin 513 (179); Kelly Schmidt 506 (181)
Youth Leagues
U18-13
Austen Kirby 701 (275); Allison Olivia 662 (236); Sydney Lee 590 (223); Abby Mathews 580 (236); Luke Chapman 578 (220); Jordan Wingerter 572 (205); Jonathan Petit Jr. 568 (213); Ethan Freyder 562 (209); Chase Cagnolatti 544 (188); Justin Ohler 536 (192); Aiden Kirby 533 (215); Kaedyn Mumphrey 507 (187); Addison Legendre 477 (193)
U12
Lioan Guitreau 437 (180); Rhylee Mumphrey 421 (172)
Senior Leagues
Men
Jerry Deslatte 704 (268), 678; Jerry Campbell 700 (297); Bernie Gourgues 663 (239); Loyd Hutchinson 643 (236), 632; Hugh Ramirez 631 (238); Randy Williams 624 (244); Earl Newman 620 (234), 612; Ed Jenkins 618 (249); Brian Von Gruben 617 (237); Gary Zeringue 615 (237), 595; Mike Ross 614 (213); Jorge Smith 613 (227); Mike Maher 609 (206); Paul West 606 (235); Vic Sages 602 (243)
Women
Patricia Bates 536 (193); Deborah Zeringue 532 (192), 522; Joan Corne 532 (219); Wilhelmina Allen 527 (213); Clara Taylor 524 (183); Terri Durr 522 (205), 515; Kathleen Creel 517 (180); Eveln Williams 517 (213); Butchie Martone 508 (188); Debra Bolling 500 (181); Donna Baker 499 (174); Mary Phills 496 (187); Lana Girouard 495 (179); Charlene LeBLanc 494 (178); Thelma Burns 490 (183).