LSU catcher Hayden Travinski (25) is greeted at home plate after hitting a solo home run against Grambling, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

WHO: LSU (20-9, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) vs. Mississippi State (18-12, 4-5 SEC) 

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Dudy Noble Stadium

ONLINE: SEC Network

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is unranked. 

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; AUBURN — TBD

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU is on the road taking on the reigning national champs, who have struggled equally through conference play so far this season. The Bulldogs are hitting .270 as a team, second to last in the SEC, but are No. 3 in the SEC in home runs behind Tennessee (71) and Florida (57). Their team ERA is No. 12 in the SEC at 5.04 after losing ace Landon Sims to season-ending UCL tear. LSU's team batting average of .307 is No. 2 in the SEC and its 3.54 ERA is No. 3 in the SEC behind Tennessee (1.74) and Vanderbilt (2.68). 

