AMITE — Houndstooth and crimson decorations topped tables next to bottles of hand sanitizer inside the Amite Community Center as a fraction of the town’s population gathered to watch the 2020 Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Wearing masks and commemorative shirts, about 125 people sat quietly around tables for more than an hour Tuesday night. They waited in nervous anticipation, hoping to celebrate one of their most famous natives, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The town had watched Smith grow from a skinny boy residents called “Tay-Tay” into one of the most dynamic players in the country. When Smith at last won the award during a virtual presentation, the crowd broke its silence and erupted into cheers. One man lifted a metal folding chair above his head. Another danced. They clapped and screamed.

At the front of the room, Smith’s mother raised her arms and shook inside her chair. His father looked over and clapped. Christina Smith-Sylve and Kelvin Dickerson had heard the announcement through their earpieces a split-second before the rest of the crowd. They hugged. Then friends and family surrounded them as Smith held the trophy from inside Alabama’s practice facility. Back home, they watched him smile on a nearby screen.

“To all the young kids out there that are not the biggest, not the strongest, keep pushing,” Smith said in his acceptance speech. “I'm not the biggest. I've been doubted a lot because of my size. It really comes down to if you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big. Just keep believing in God and you'll get where you want to be.”

Smith became the fourth wide receiver to capture the most prestigious award in college football and the first since Desmond Howard in 1991. Nebraska wide receiver Johnny Rodgers won in 1972 and Notre Dame wide receiver Tim Brown won in 1987.

Smith received 447 first-place votes and 1,856 total points — 669 ahead of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the runner-up. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones finished third and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was fourth. Quarterbacks had taken the honor 17 of the last 20 seasons.

While Howard and Brown also returned punts and kicks, Smith won the trophy almost entirely playing wide receiver. The most productive player at the position in the FBS this season, Smith finished first in receptions (105), yards receiving (1,641), all-purpose yards (1,912) and receiving touchdowns (20), despite a shortened schedule and defenses focusing on him after Jaylen Waddle injured his ankle in late October. Smith also scored one rushing touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown.

Smith climbed through record books throughout the season. He broke the Southeastern Conference record for career receiving touchdowns with 40, and he could break the Alabama career receptions record, the SEC single-season touchdowns record and the SEC career receiving yards record next Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State.

Three years ago as a true freshman, Smith burst into college football lore when he caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat Georgia for the national championship, a play known ever since as “second-and-26.” Smith continued to produce, but other Alabama wide receivers — Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Waddle — sometimes overshadowed him.

Smith might’ve gone early in the NFL draft after scoring a school-record 14 touchdowns his junior year, but Smith returned for his senior season to pursue his degree. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver dominated, and after Waddle’s injury, Smith averaged 155 yards and caught 16 touchdowns over seven games, helping lead Alabama to an undefeated record before the national title. He has dropped two passes this season.

Before all that, Smith grew up around Amite, a small town about halfway between New Orleans and Jackson, Mississippi, that advertises its annual oyster festival and quiet lifestyle. Smith graduated from Amite High and picked Alabama, turning at least some residents into Crimson Tide fans who cheered for Tay-Tay.

“I personally want DeVonta to know how proud we are and how honored we are for him to call Amite home,” mayor Walter Daniels said in a letter read before the ceremony.

Pictures from Smith’s college career hung on a corkboard near the entrance to the community center as people filled the main room Tuesday night. Most of the attendees wore customized white T-shirts created for the occasion. They featured a picture of Smith catching a pass between his nickname, “Smitty,” and “Heisman 2020” on the front. His name and number were printed on the back.

Wearing a deep crimson velvet tuxedo, Smith watched the ceremony from Alabama’s facility. Normally held in New York City, it was virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, separating him from his parents.

Inside the community center, people sat around socially-distanced tables. They told stories of Smith’s accomplishments, like the time he jumped to the front of the wide receiver line as a true freshman, did push-ups in the Amite High hallways to gain weight and woke up at 6 a.m. to train by himself.

“I’m overjoyed,” Smith’s mother said. “This is a blessing to me and my family.”

The room remained quiet throughout the hour-long presentation, but once Smith won, his friends and family celebrated, hugging one another and recording the scene with their phones. The room buzzed as they watched Smith lift the greatest individual award in college football.

“It's unbelievable to come from a small place like that,” Smith said. “You just really have to work day in and day out and just believe in yourself. If nobody else believe in you, you just have to believe in yourself and prove everybody wrong.”

After the ceremony ended, people grabbed styrofoam boxes filled with fried chicken, green beans and red beans and rice. They congratulated Smith’s parents and took pictures.

While others dismantled tables and gathered the houndstooth decorations, Smith’s mother talked to her son through FaceTime. They want Smith to win one more college game, but for a moment, they enjoyed his accomplishment. They cheered together and smiled over the phone, the once-skinny boy from Amite forever cemented in college football history.