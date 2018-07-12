FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference announced its preseason all-conference teams on Thursday, and Nicholls State leading the way with 14 total selections.
Highlighted by junior quarterback Chase Fourcade, the Colonels earned four selections to the firs- team offense, six to the first-team defense and four second-team offense picks.
Fourcade passed for 2,316 yards with 14 touchdowns in 2017, helping lead Nicholls to its first FCS playoff appearance since 2005.
Central Arkansas and McNeese are the other two conference teams with double-digits selections, garnering 11 and 10 spots.
Though the Bears must replace 2017 Player of the Year Hayden Hildebrand at quarterback, the team returns a strong group on the other side of the ball with three first-team and four second team defensive picks.
McNeese State returns with standout senior quarterback James Tabary, who was named to the second team. The Cowboys earned four spots on the first-team offense. Tabary racked up 2,511 passing yards with 21 touchdowns last season.
Defending SLC champion Sam Houston State tallied nine preseason all-conference honorees, led by the returning core of a high-scoring Bearkats offense. Although two-time Walter Payton Award winner Jeremiah Briscoe has graduated, wide receivers Davion Davis and Nathan Stewart headline six first-team offense picks. The pair combined for 2,854 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns last season.
Stephen F. Austin garnered six preseason all-conference selections while Southeastern Louisiana earned four. Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, UIW and Lamar all collected one spot each.
Returning all-conference selections from the previous season are automatically named to the preseason all-conference teams and may advance to higher team slots if they are vacated by non-returning players. Open positions are nominated and voted upon by the league’s head coaches.
The preseason poll will be revealed July 19 to kick off Southland Football Media Day at the Hilton Houston Post Oak in Houston.
First team offense
Pos. – Name – University – Ht. – Wt. – Cl. – Hometown
QB – Chase Fourcade – Nicholls – 6-0 – 190 – Jr. – Metairie, La.
RB – David Hamm – McNeese – 6-0 – 222 – Sr. – Klein, Texas
RB – Carlos Blackman – Central Arkansas – 6-1 – 228 – Jr. – Gosnell, Ark.
TE/HB – Lawayne Ross – McNeese – 6-0 – 264 – Jr. – Richwood, Texas
WR – Davion Davis – Sam Houston State – 5-11 – 180 – Sr. – Hutto, Texas
WR – Nathan Stewart – Sam Houston State – 5-11 – 175 – Jr. – Dallas, Texas
WR – Damion Jeanpiere Jr. – Nicholls – 6-1 – 185 – Sr. – Kenner, La.
OL – Mitchell Watanabe – Sam Houston State – 6-4 – 330 – Sr. – San Antonio, Texas
OL – Chandler Arceneaux – Nicholls – 6-5 – 295 – Sr. – Bourg, La.
OL – Ryan Hanley – Nicholls – 6-2 – 290 – Sr. – Metairie, La.
OL – Eric David – Sam Houston State – 6-4 – 282 – Jr. – Richmond, Texas
OL – Tristan Wendt – Sam Houston State – 6-0 – 285 – Sr. – Schulenberg, Texas
AP – Davion Davis – Sam Houston State – 5-11 – 180 – Sr. – Hutto, Texas
PK – Gunnar Raborn – McNeese – 5-9 – 174 – Sr. – Lafayette, La.
P – Alex Kjellsten – McNeese – 5-8 – 164 – Sr. – Lake Charles, La.
First-team defense
DL – Chris Terrell – Central Arkansas – 6-3 – 270 – Jr. – Pensacola, Fla.
DL – Eric Jackson – Central Arkansas – 6-1 – 275 – Sr. – Apopka, Fla.
DL – Sully Laiche – Nicholls – 6-2 – 270 – Jr. – Gramercy, La.
DL – Kenny Dotson – Nicholls – 6-3 – 250 – Sr. – Plaquemine, La.
LB – Allen Pittman – Nicholls – 5-11 – 215 – Jr. – St. Rose, La.
LB – Hezekiah White – Nicholls – 6-0 – 220 – Sr. – Boutte, La.
LB – BJ Blunt – McNeese – 6-1 – 210 – Sr. – New Orleans, La.
DB – Raphael Lewis – Houston Baptist – 6-0 – 182 – Sr. – Elk Grove, Calif.
DB – Alize Ward – Stephen F. Austin – 5-10 – 190 – Jr. – San Diego, Calif.
DB – Corey Abraham – Nicholls – 6-0 – 220 – Sr. – Breaux Bridge, La.
DB – Juan Jackson – Central Arkansas – 5-11 – 190 – Jr. – Gardendale, Ala.
DB – Ahmani Martin – Nicholls – 5-10 – 185 – Sr. – Reserve, La.
KR – Juwan Petit-Frere – Southeastern Louisiana – 5-7 – 170 – Jr. – Orlando, Fla.
PR – Davion Davis – Sam Houston State – 5-11 – 180 – Sr. – Hutto, Texas
Second team offense
QB – James Tabary – McNeese – 6-2 – 215 – Sr. – New Orleans, La.
RB – Marcus Cooper – Southeastern Louisiana – 5-8 – 160 – So. – Altair, Texas
RB – Kyran Irvin – Nicholls – 6-1 – 220 – Jr. – Darrow, La.
TE/HB – Josh Nix – Central Arkansas – 6-5 – 255 – So. – Tuscumbia, Ala.
WR – Tamrick Pace – Stephen F. Austin – 6-3 – 195 – Jr. – Brownsboro, Texas
WR – Kody Edwards – UIW – 6-0 – 165 – Sr. – Mesquite, Texas
WR – Dai’jean Dixon – Nicholls – 6-4 – 200 – So. – New Orleans, La.
OL – Alfred Beverly – Southeastern Louisiana – 6-4 – 345 – Jr. – Beaumont, Texas
OL – Adrian Harris – Central Arkansas – 6-4 – 315 – So. – Tyler, Texas
OL – Hunter Watts – Central Arkansas – 6-8 – 320 – Jr. – San Antonio, Texas
OL – Grant Burguillos – McNeese – 6-4 – 281 – Jr. – Mandeville, La.
OL – Eddie Houston – Nicholls – 6-2 – 280 – Sr. – Newton, Miss.
AP – Alize Ward – Stephen F. Austin – 5-10 – 190 – Jr. – San Diego, Calif.
PK – Lorran Fonseca – Nicholls – 5-11 – 185 – Sr. – Hercules, Calif.
P – Caleb Lewallen – Stephen F. Austin – 5-10 – 200 – Sr. – Kingwood, Texas
Second team defense
DL – Chris Stewart – Sam Houston State – 6-2 – 270 – Sr. – Petal, Miss.
DL – Chris Livings – McNeese – 6-2 – 210 – Jr. – Lake Charles, La.
DL – Cardell Best – Central Arkansas – 6-3 – 255 – Sr. – Little Elm, Texas
DL – Nathan Grant – Central Arkansas – 6-4 – 245 – So. – Carrollton, Texas
LB – Tamarcus Russell – Southeastern Louisiana – 5-10 – 210 – Sr. – Dadeville, Ala.
LB – Raphael Garner – Central Arkansas – 6-2 – 235 – Sr. – Thomasville, Ala.
LB – Ryan Woods – Stephen F. Austin – 6-0 – 232 – Sr. – Pearland, Texas
DB – Trenton Gordon – Stephen F. Austin – 5-11 – 195 – So. – Rowlett, Texas
DB – Bolu Onifade – Abilene Christian – 6-0 – 185 – So. – Oklahoma City, Okla.
DB – Darion Dunn – McNeese – 6-1 – 180 – So. – Oakdale, La.
DB – Zyon McCollum – Sam Houston State – 6-3 – 180 – So. – Galveston, Texas
DB – Colby Burton – McNeese – 5-10 – 180 – Jr. – League City, Texas
KR – Cedric Battle – Central Arkansas – 5-10 – 180 – Sr. – Wichita Falls, Texas
PR – Zae Giles – Lamar – 5-9 – 177 – Jr. – Austin, Texas