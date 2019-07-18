HOOVER, Ala. — At Mississippi State, they always want more cowbell. At Vanderbilt, they want more of The Whistler.
LSU fans traveling to Nashville when the Tigers play the Commodores on Sept. 21 might have to resign themselves to more of the ear-splitting “chirping” that made Preacher Franklin and Jeff Pack — there are actually two whistlers — the scourge of Vandy’s baseball championship run.
The whistlers became a topic of conversation and a target of threats in the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament after Vanderbilt eliminated LSU, and through the playoffs to the College World Series. Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason is on board for any assistance they can provide.
“The Vandy Whistler is everywhere,” Mason said Thursday at SEC media days. “Sometimes I think I hear him outside my window. That's one thing about the Vandy Whistler, you can count on him being consistent. So, expect to see him at bowl games, expect to hear him. I know he's annoying to y'all, but to us, in Vanderbilt there on West End, he's the man.”
Whistling can be drowned out by football crowd noise, or can it? The Vandy whistlers have been largely a baseball phenomenon and although Mason seems to embrace a role for them at Vanderbilt Stadium, the smallest in the conference in attendance at 40,350, players are largely unaware. Yet, they want him if he brings an edge.
“What that is?” running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn asked, before having it explained. “If he wants to come around, we’d love to have him. We’ll take him.”
Said wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb: “I don’t even know what that is. Why not? He’s paying for a ticket. You can do whatever you want, just don’t distract from the game, don’t distract the players. As far as the fans go, we love it. What else would you want out of a fan. I’ve never heard him personally. I assume he’s adding to the crowd noise. Why not?”
Let us count the reasons.
‘SHOUTOUT TO K-BABY': Lipscomb is particularly interested in the LSU game as a former Jesuit Blue Jay preparing to face some old friends.
“For sure,” Lipscomb said when asked if he’s fired up about the game. “Shoutout to K-Baby, (LSU cornerback and former Rummel Raider) Kristian Fulton. I played him a few times in high school. We’ll see how that goes.”
Lipscomb reckoned the two went head-to-head five times, including Lipscomb’s final high school game when Rummel eliminated Jesuit, 44-14, in a 2015 quarterfinal playoff match.
Lipscomb, a three-star recruit, has gone on to a more productive career than the five-star Fulton. He led the SEC with 87 receptions and compiled 916 yards and nine TDs. His career numbers (151-1845-19) make him one of the most productive receivers in school history with another year to go.
LSU did not recruit Lipscomb, who said he had made up his mind to go out of state regardless.
“I had offers from Tulane, Louisiana Tech and other in state schools,” he said. “I wanted to get away from home.”
REMEMBERING JARED: Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said the team will honor former Wildcats quarterback Jared Lorenzen, who died July 3, by allowing current quarterback Terry Wilson to wear Lorenzen’s jersey No. 22 in the opener vs. Toledo Aug. 31.
“That was a tough loss for all of us; Jared was a remarkable man,” Stoops said. “I didn't know him as well personally. I knew him. Of course, he was around the program some. But he was beloved throughout our community, the Big Blue Nation.”
Lorenzen, a lefthanded passer nicknamed "Hefty Lefty' whose playing weight hovered around 260 pounds, threw for 10,354 yards and 78 touchdowns from 2000-03. He died after being hospitalized with an infection and kidney and heart issues.
TIGER JAKE RETURNS: Who says Auburn doesn’t have a live tiger mascot like LSU’s Mike VII? Meet Tiger Jake, a Maltese canine dyed in Auburn colors and making his fourth consecutive appearance at media days.
Owner John Sanford said Jake is a registered service animal that has his fur dyed every eight weeks. He makes all the Auburn road trips as well as the annual visit here when Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and players speak to the media. Jake was the hit of the day in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency-Wynfrey Hotel on Thursday.