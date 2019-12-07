The LSU title celebration was just getting started in LSU's locker room, Rashard Lawrence was clearly still hungry -- in more ways than one.

Wearing his SEC Championship hat and with music blaring behind him, he said he still needs to catch up on the rest of Saturday's results -- but he did know where he wanted to eat in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

"We like Phoenix – we like the food there," Lawrence said, referring to the Fiesta Bowl -- one of the two options for the semifinal matchups.

And the senior defensive end would know, since he was part of the LSU squad that made the trip out to Arizona to face off with Central Florida in last year's edition of the Fiesta Bowl. But he made sure not to insult the host city where he enjoyed LSU's first SEC title since 2011.

"The food’s real good here," he said, referencing the the Peach Bowl, which will host the other semifinal matchup and would bring him right back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Tigers were slotted into it.

"We’ll take anybody man," he said. "We just want to go out and play our football.”

LSU’s Rashard Lawrence said he doesn’t have a preference for a CFP semifinal opponent ... but he wants to do it in Phoenix (Fiesta Bowl): “We like the food there.”



But the Peach Bowl (back in Atlanta again) would work, too: “The food’s real good here.” pic.twitter.com/2835ays7l5 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 8, 2019

The College Football Playoff pairings will be announced Sunday at 11 a.m. (CST), and Lawrence isn't the only one feeling confident. Led by the arm of Joe Burrow, LSU receivers caught 28 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson paced that group with 7 catches for 115 yards, the most memorable a 71-yard catch and run on a broken play extended by Burrow's legs.

"So many Heisman moments. ... We expect it from him now, so he can't give us anything less," Jefferson said, grinning as he called back to the big play that seemed to sap all the energy remaining in the Georgia Bulldogs en route to a 37-10 win.

Justin Jefferson: “When we’re 13-0, coming out with wins like this ... why not feel unstoppable?”#LSU #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/RvaX0zunil — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 8, 2019

"When we're 13-0, coming out with wins like this. Why not feel unstoppable?"

Jefferson was joined by fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught the Tigers' first touchdown of the game and his 18th on the season to tie an SEC record. Sophomore Terrace Marshall Jr. caught two of his own -- his ninth and 10th on the year.

"The main thing about coach Joe [Brady]," Jefferson said, "he came in saying 'everybody eats.' "