Nicholls State is the last thing Chason Virgil thinks about before he goes to sleep every night.
Losing to your biggest rival is bad enough. Watching them celebrate a conference championship while you load the bus to go home is even worse.
But nothing compares to having your season end with a 44-0 blowout, knowing there are nine months before another game can wash away the bad taste in your mouth.
The best Virgil could say about the experience is that at least it wasn’t on the Lions’ home field.
“You remember those things," Virgil said. "I remember walking off that field with my teammates with their heads down, some crying. I cried. You remember that pain.”
Losing the River Bell Classic was the unquestionable low point in a year full of ups and downs that welcomed coach Frank Scelfo to Hammond for his inaugural season with the Lions.
The thing is, Scelfo doesn’t think Nicholls is all that much better than SLU — at least not in terms of talent.
The difference between the two programs lies in an elusive intangible: character.
When Scelfo first got to SLU just a few weeks before spring practice in 2018, he spent all his time evaluating personnel.
What he didn’t do, with such a rushed schedule, was evaluate if players were in the right place.
In Year 2, those personnel evaluations are all Scelfo thinks about when his head hits the pillow.
“We have to do a better job of evaluating the character of our guys,” Scelfo said. “(We have to) make sure the high-character guys are the ones we invest in. Those are the ones that are going to be here for a long time. A low-character guy is going to get you beat on Saturday and make those mistakes. A high-character guy might not be as talented, but he’s not going to make those mistakes.”
Few Southland programs have as much work to do as Southeastern.
The Lions trended downward in each of the past three years, going from 7-4 in 2016 to 6-5 in 2017 and finally 4-7 last fall.
When the Southland preseason poll was released Thursday morning, SLU was predicted by coaches and sports information directors to finish eighth in the 11-team conference. Only Stephen F. Austin, Northwestern State and Houston Baptist were below them.
Those three teams combined to win six conference games in 2018.
Scelfo's belief is that if Southeastern can tend to some of those character issues, the trend can begin to change directions.
Part of that will be helped by the influx of freshmen that Scelfo hand-picked this time around.
The rest will be the further installation of his culture and expectations. If he can do that, Scelfo hopes the Lions look similar to the Nicholls team that beat them back in November, comparing his philosophy to the one that worked so well for the Colonels.
“You’ll see that this year with Nicholls,” Scelfo said. “They have good players but they don’t have great players. They don’t have NFL guys. They have good, high-character players.”
At Southeastern, of course, the final personnel decisions ultimately fall on Scelfo's shoulders.
But Scelfo said he can't do it alone.
Players like Virgil and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund will have crucial roles in shaping the atmosphere in the locker room.
A team, Scelfo said, is not built from the outside.
“It’s not going to be the coaches’ influence that's going to help the team grow,” Adeyemi-Berglund said. “It usually lands on the leaders — the players that are willing to take the accountability, the players that are willing to take the heat from other players when things aren’t going right, whether that’s calling people out or whatever that may be.”