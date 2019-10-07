Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo acknowledged how much harder Mondays are coming off a loss, but was upbeat while reviewing his team’s 38-34 defeat at McNeese State at his weekly press conference.
The Lions rallied from a 21-point first half deficit and took the lead twice in the fourth quarter Saturday before dropping their first Southland Conference game this season.
SLU returns home to face Incarnate Word this Saturday at 4 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium.
“I really love our football team,” Scelfo said. “I like our resiliency, the way we competed for 60 minutes.
“Even with all the things we did wrong, we fought and competed all the way till the end. I can’t wait to get out to practice today. The energy level is still high”
Two first-quarter turnovers led to 10 McNeese points and two blown pass coverages led to touchdowns in the Cowboys 24-3 lead. Nine penalties for 60 yards, including four false starts, further hampered SLU’s efforts. McNeese rushed for 225 yards, led by Elijah Mack's 142 on 28 carries.
The Lions rallied with two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half and led 34-31 with 7:06 to go. But the Cowboys drove 89 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
“We made mistakes that weren’t characteristic, but we didn’t quit playing hard,” Scelfo said. “I was disappointed in the lack of physicality of our offensive line coming off the football. We stayed more lateral and reverted back to some old habits.
“We didn’t stop the run. They didn’t get a lot of yards per carry but they got a lot of yards, some efficient yards. Because of that they were able to control the ball and the clock.”
Whistle stop
It might not have made a difference, but the Lions got burned by officiating when an inadvertent whistle on an extra point attempt not only prevented SLU from getting a two-point defensive extra point but allowed McNeese a replay.
After the Cowboys scored to go up 6-0 in the first quarter, a bad snap on the PAT resulted in a loose ball. Tre Spann picked it up and had clear sailing for the play which should have made the score 6-2. After viewing the replay, the officials ruled no recovery and McNeese got another chance, successfully converting the PAT.
Scelfo was visibly enraged when the crew informed him of the call but said Monday replaying the down was the correct call.
“They blew the call,” Scelfo said. “He admitted on the field he missed the call. It was an inadvertent whistle. It was a mishandled snap, the kicker tried to kick it. The referee blew the whistle which kills the play. The offense then has the opportunity to replay the down. That was the correct call. The mistake came on the inadvertent whistle.
“That should never happen,” Scelfo said immediately after the game. “That’s the referee. That guy has more experience than anybody else. A least he was honest about it.”
Poll droppings
The Lions fell in both FCS polls after the loss to McNeese State, going from No. 17 to No. 23 in the STATS rankings and from No. 19 to No. 25 in the AFCA coaches top 25. Nicholls State was No. 12 in both polls and Central Arkansas No. 16.
Turning it over
The Lions' two turnovers were exacerbated by the defense failing to cause any of their own. SLU is second-to-last in turnover margin at minus 4 (five takeaways, nine giveaways).
“What we’re missing defensively is guys that attack the football,” Scelfo said. “We have guys that tackle but we’ve got to be more physical. When we swarm to the football, we’ve got to go hit people. We’re not punishing enough people. When you do that, balls are going to pop loose.”
SLU has two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.