Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories on the 2020 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 26 in Natchitoches.
The broadcasting career of Tim Brando is all about found opportunity.
Sure, there have been some breaks along the way, but it is mostly because he found the opportunity and took advantage of it.
One of the biggest opportunities he ever got came from broadcasting an NCAA basketball tournament game to an audience of zero. Brando pulled up a courtside chair at The Summit in Houston in 1980 and acted like he was broadcasting the game; he needed it for his résumé.
Opportunity.
A Shreveport native, Brando left college because he had already built a résumé as a late-night rock DJ, weekend television reporter and local game broadcaster.
Why wait to build a career when it had already started? So he dropped off tape after tape all throughout the region — Baton Rouge, Gulfport, New Orleans — and waited for someone to call back. Someone did.
Opportunity.
When it came time for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame to begin the Ambassador Award, opportunity again found Brando. He will be the first recipient of the award as part of the 2020 class to be celebrated June 24-26 in Natchitoches.
“Tim has always embraced Shreveport and always embraced Louisiana,” said Spencer Tillman, Brando’s broadcast partner for more than 20 years. “I can’t think of anybody I know who embraces where they are from more than Tim Brando.”
“He is a great ambassador for Louisiana,” retired LSU basketball coach Dale Brown said. “I’ve been with him at games. People come up to him and ask for a picture or an autograph, and he always thanks them for asking. The nice thing about it is that fame never changed him. … He’s still the same Tim Brando.”
It was Brown who encouraged Brando, who already had a media pass as a radio reporter, to set up on press row during the 1980 NCAA tournament since there were plenty of empty media seats after teams had been eliminated.
“I saw a number of things in Tim back then,” Brown said. “Number one, he was knowledgeable. He could criticize without being mean or cynical. He was always fair and he enjoyed what he did. He just never gave up. He dealt with the facts, not gossip.”
Brando started calling high school football games alongside his father, Hub, as a 14-year-old in 1971, then worked at radio stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge before going on to broadcast games on Tigervision, LSU’s in-house network, in the early 1980s.
Moving on to ESPN in 1986, he was a SportsCenter anchor from 1986-94 and became the first host of College Gameday for the network’s college football package. He also did NCAA men’s basketball tournament games.
His career later took him to Turner Sports, CBS and Fox, calling baseball, football and basketball games for the networks.
Brando has always been a promoter of all things for his hometown and home state.
“There were times when I’d be doing a game and I would consciously make a comment about a guy who made a play,” Brando said. “I would point out that he’s from Shreveport and I’d say it with a level of energy and enthusiasm.
“I think those things matter. I’ve always thought that at times we were our own worst enemy when it came to public relations. In Louisiana, it always seemed like we were harder on ourselves. So, championing people who were accomplishing things from my part of the world has always been a big deal to me.”
Brando is quick to credit his wife, Terri, and two daughters for giving him the support he needed throughout all the changes in networks and locations. But it is his father Hub, who died in 1984, who started it all.
“I’ve got to believe,” Brando said, “that I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.”