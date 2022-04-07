AUGUSTA, Ga. — Only once did Tiger Woods really let it show. Really give a glimpse into the pain, the sacrifice, the monumental task it is for him just to hit a golf ball and put one foot in front of another.
It was on the ninth hole of Thursday’s first round in the Masters tournament, when Woods hooked a wood saw of a drive into the trees to the left. After one camera shot found his ball, another cut back to his reaction. Woods visibly winced as he carefully stepped off down the sloping fairway.
He would punch out short of the roof-like green and get up and down to make par, making the turn at soggy and rainy turned windy and sunny Augusta National Golf Club at even par. He would make a pair of birdies to offset a bogey on the back nine, including a sweeping 29-footer for a 2 on the par-3 16th. He finished by scrambling for a par on 18, hitting a wedge to 10 feet and making one last saving putt, for a 1-under 71.
In years past, Woods hanging a mere big red one next to his name on the leaderboard would prompt some “What’s wrong with Tiger?” questions among his rabid fans.
But we know what’s wrong with Tiger. He played his first competitive round Thursday this year, the culmination of a long, hard, pain-filled recovery from that nearly fatal car crash he suffered 15 months ago outside Los Angeles when he was racing to get to a photo shoot with Drew Brees and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
He spent three months in a hospital bed at his home in Florida, underwent treatment and surgeries and therapy and rehab and occasionally found time to chip and putt before playing with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship last December.
So a 71, four off the lead of Korea’s Sungjae Im, is a victory. A 71 is reason to celebrate for the Woods followers who have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork this week when it finally looked like he would play. This was victory, or as close to it as you could get to it in the first round of a major championship.
Even the hard to please Woods seemed pleased, other than the way he chunked a couple of shots en route to a bogey on the easy par-5 eighth.
“I'm very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception,” Woods said.
The reception of course, was rockstar-esque. They cheered him, lifted him, happy just to see him, well, alive, but also hoping to see him take that first step toward the history making achievement of a record-tying sixth green jacket.
Woods is a long way from that, and no one knows it better than him. Because no one but Woods and his support/medical team quite grasp what it took to get him to this point. And what it will take to get him through the next three days of competition on an increasingly drier, windier, cooler Augusta National course.
“People have no idea how hard it's been,” Woods said. “My team does. They've worked with me every single day. I've said this before, we haven't taken a day off since I got out of the bed after those three months.
“Some days are easier than others. Some days we push it pretty hard, and other days we don't. But always doing something. It's commitment to getting back and commitment to getting back to a level that I feel that I can still do it.
“I did something positive today.”
Then the man whose yacht is called Privacy surprisingly pulled back the curtain a little more to reveal a little more of how far he has come.
“If you would have seen how my leg looked to where it's at now, the pictures — some of the guys (fellow touring pros) know. They've seen the pictures. They've come over to the house and they've seen it. To see where I've been, to get from there to here, it was no easy task.”
What’s was next for Woods after the round?
“Lots of treatments,” he said. “Lots of ice. Lots of ice baths. Just basically freezing myself to death. That's just part of the deal. And getting all the swelling out as best as we possibly can and getting it mobile and warmed up, activated and explosive for the next day. Those are two totally different ends of the spectrum.”
As different as being laid up in a hospital bed with a leg that was nearly lost to playing — and contending — in the Masters.