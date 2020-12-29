Well, it looks like we are going to make it to the end of 2020 with lanes in South Louisiana still operating and bowlers still throwing shots, cheering strikes and saying things we can’t print in this column.
In looking back at 2020, it was supposed to be the year of the next big tournament coming to our city, with the
nine-state Southern Bowling Congress event set for Circle Bowl and All-Star Lanes. Several hundred five-man teams, over $125,000 in prize money and several weekends with out-of-town business for hotels and restaurants.
Then “it” happened.
Two days before the tournament was supposed to begin in March, everything shut down. Some people were already on their way to bowl. All the work of the local bowling association and Visit Baton Rouge was, uh, how shall we say it — in the gutter.
The tournament committee decided to go ahead the one weekend and call off the rest of the tournament. If you bowled that weekend and won, you were a de facto SBC champion, I think.
But soon came even more news as on March 16, the state proclamations closed all bowling lanes in the state and put league bowling on hiatus for almost two months. It would be around mid-June before leagues would resume what would be the final weeks of the winter season. By the time the leagues finished, it would be time to start the 2020-21 season.
Somehow it has all worked. Bowling has continued with only a few small missteps. People have learned to bowl with masks (I find it refreshing that people can’t see my disgust on bad shots) and have tried to help follow the rules. They should for that matter. It’s keeping our centers open.
One thing that came out of 2020 in the COVID era is the success of weekend tournaments. People just wanted to bowl, and events like the Southern Impact Bowling Club tourneys and the events Sumner Taylor has put on and others have been extremely successful. That’s a good thing.
One Sue Braud BR Tournament at Circle was impacted by capacity limits, but still both were held in August and December continuing the streak of the area’s longest running singles tourney.
One change came into effect Aug. 1 that had been talked about for a couple of years but still kind of snuck up on everyone, and that is the USBC rule that bowling balls could no longer have balance holes or non-gripping holes drilled in the ball. In other words, if a hole was drilled in your ball, a thumb or fingers had to go in there.
Professionally, one of bowling’s biggest weeks was about to take place in March on the PBA Tour when the pandemic hit. It was the finals of the World Series of Bowling in Las Vegas with five nights of live television on FS1. But with things closing fast and international players involved in the finals, it was decided to bowl the World Championship finals on Fox on that Sunday and postpone the rest.
It was the lone live sporting event on TV that Sunday afternoon, and Jason Belmonte won another major title, this time with his family watching.
Bowlero and Fox did a wonderful job in the summer and fall, without fans, getting all the WSOB events in as well as the PBA League and PBA Playoffs on multiple nights. Fox has shown what a good TV partner they have been for the PBA and Bowlero, how about bringing an event to AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner sometime since they are under your umbrella.
What will 2021 bring? Well, first of all, there will be state championships and hopefully again at some point a city championship. High School bowling was supposed to start right after the first of the year, but there have been a couple of weeks delay until around Jan. 21. The season will stretch until late April instead of March to allow for opportunities to spread the schedule out.
There will be no spectators at matches allowed for now other than a team videographer who can put a match taping together for folks to watch.
The PBA is starting with a $1 million tournament next month, and that should be something to watch. Speaking of the PBA, I had a chance to talk to Walter Ray Williams Jr., last week when he was in town and we’ll have his very candid thoughts on several topics in our next column on Jan. 12.
The main thing is to keep bowling safe and rolling along. By the way check out the great scores including four 800 series, one by a youth bowler, in our honor roll. Until then, Happy New Year and good luck and good bowling.