LOS ANGELES — Thirty years ago, back when he coached the defensive line at Miami, Ed Orgeron helped oversee a defense with the same goal every game: hold the opposing team to fewer than 13 points.

At the time, the idea was reasonable.

Defense dominated football, and so the Hurricanes often accomplished their goal. They allowed 8.3 points per game in 1991, an undefeated season that ended in a national championship. The most points scored against them was 20 by Penn State.

But Orgeron has witnessed first-hand the evolution of football. Offenses move in a hurry and score dozens of points now. Defenses try not to play on their heels. He understands the notion of holding another team to 13 points came during a different age.

“I don't think that's realistic nowadays,” Orgeron said. “Offenses will score points.”

That’s part of what makes LSU’s goal this season — to improve defensively after a historically bad year — difficult. Orgeron wants the Tigers to eliminate explosive plays and stop opponents from scoring so many points, but with offense controlling football, what’s reasonable now?

Start by going back to the ways offenses in college football have changed. Since Orgeron coached at Miami, quarterbacks under center are a rare sight. Huddles barely exist. Fullbacks have all but disappeared, replaced by extra wide receivers.

Offenses innovated over the years. They implemented more vertical passes, utilized running quarterbacks, increased their tempo between plays, designed run-pass options and spread out, stretching defenses across the field as they became more explosive.

“Everybody in college football right now is attacking the defense's eyes,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who spent nine years as a defensive coordinator, “and if you take your eyes off the right thing for one second, it can be an explosive play.”

On the whole, defenses haven’t figured out how to counteract all the changes.

In 2011, the top scoring defense in the country, Alabama, allowed 8.2 points per game. LSU was second at 11.3 points per game that year. They met in the BCS title game.

Since then, the lowest average points per game allowed was 11.9 by Alabama in 2017.

But even the Crimson Tide have changed, the team now defined by a spread offense. Alabama finished outside the top-10 in scoring defense the next three years. While winning the national championship last season, the Crimson Tide allowed 19.4 points per game.

Orgeron knows how hard it is to stop offenses these days, but the Tigers fell well below their standard last year. LSU gave up 34.9 points per game, struggling with communication and missed assignments under then-coordinator Bo Pelini.

After LSU finished last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing yards allowed per game (323), Orgeron replaced Pelini with coordinator Daronte Jones. Since he joined the staff, the players have said he relates to them better and harps on communication, trying to fix one of LSU’s primary issues last season.

“I feel like this defense this year is going to be way better,” fifth-year safety Todd Harris said. “It's simple. It's easy. The guys can relate to it easier. We can play fast. We can make plays.”

Orgeron hopes the simpler scheme will help LSU eliminate explosive plays and the mental errors that cause them. The Tigers allowed 166 plays of 10 yards or more last season, including 14 of at least 50 yards, and whenever he answers what needs to improve, he starts with explosive plays.

Orgeron knows teams can’t limit each other to 13 or fewer points every game now, but he expects LSU’s defense to play better. Football may have changed. He still doesn’t accept what happened last season as the norm.

“What I want to do is take care of what we can take care of,” Orgeron said. “Eliminate the big plays, explosive plays. Eliminate the mental errors. And play defense. Run to the football, tackle and make them earn it.”