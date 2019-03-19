Baton Rouge's local ESPN radio affiliate is shuffling its programming lineup, the station announced Monday, moving a local show to a more popular hour and shifting a national show to the evening.

Starting April 1, former LSU running back Jacob Hester's show, "Hangin' with Hester." will air weekdays 1 p.m.-3 p.m., and Stephen A. Smith's national show will air on delay 6 p.m.-8 p.m., said Gordy Rush, vice president/general manager of Guaranty Media.

Hester's show previously held the 6 p.m. time slot, and Stephen A. Smith was aired live.

Hester, a beloved former LSU running back who helped the Tigers win a national championship under coach Les Miles in 2007, routinely co-hosts with former national champion LSU quarterback Matt Flynn.

No changes will be made to station's other three local shows.

Here's a look at the new weekday lineup:

5 a.m.-7 a.m.: "Golic and Wingo"

7 a.m.-9 a.m.: "Off the Bench" with Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert

9 a.m.-11 a.m.: "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

11 a.m-1 p.m.: "Sports Today" with Charles Hanagriff and Jimmy Ott

1 p.m.-3 p.m.: "Hangin' with Hester" with Jacob Hester

3 p.m.-6 p.m.: "After Further Review" with Matt Moscona

6 p.m.-8 p.m.: "The Stephen A. Smith Show"

8 p.m.-midnight: "Freddie and Fitzsimmons"

The full lineup of shows can be heard in Baton Rouge on 104.5 FM or 104.9 FM. Select shows are also aired in New Orleans on 100.3 FM, in Alexandria on 94.7 and in Shreveport on 1130 AM.