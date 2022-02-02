Few players on the No. 15 LSU Tigers women's basketball team have been as consistent as forward Autumn Newby, a 6-foot-2 graduate transfer from Vanderbilt.
Usually called on to defend the opponent’s best post player, Newby brings a defensive intensity every game and has become the Tigers (18-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) leading rebounder. Her 7.9 rebounds per game lead the team, and she’s had nine or more in 12 of her 21 games played.
“This has been my role since I got to college,” said Newby, who opted out of playing for the Commodores because of COVID-19 last season. “That role is fitting for me because of the energy I bring and doing all the little things that don’t show up in the stat book. Everyone has to bring something different to the table, and I pride myself in bringing something a lot of people don’t."
When coach Kim Mulkey asked Newby what her goals were before the season, she wasn’t vague. She wanted to lead the team in rebounding and give LSU something it had been missing since Ayana Mitchell left.
“I try my hardest to be consistent,” Newby said. “Great teams have a player who will go out there and grab a rebound or play defense, do the little things. Kim said the only way you stay on the court for me is consistently defend and consistently rebound. I try to do that every day in practice and every game.”
Newby is capable of scoring more, but the perimeter-oriented Tigers get most of their scoring from Khayla Pointer, Alexis Morris and Jailin Cherry. Newby averages 6.0 points per game, but she scored a career-high 30 as a freshman for Vanderbilt. In a 90-76 loss to Arkansas last Thursday, she had a season-high 15.
Mulkey said Newby, who transferred in before Mulkey was hired, fits into her requirements.
“Autumn is a rebounding machine,” Mulkey said. “She is a very good offensive rebounder, which is pure heart, effort and knowledge. She’s mature with lots of experience and an undersized post player who defends and bangs with the bigger post players. She’s a joy to coach.”
Newby’s friendship with Pointer — they played on the same Georgia AAU team with Georgia’s Que Morrison — is one of the reasons she’s in Baton Rouge. Seeing a lack of rebounding last year, Pointer recruited Newby in the offseason. Newby’s mother, Petula “Peaches” Clark, also is an LSU graduate.
“I would make little jokes like, ‘Come play with me’ and ‘Come and let’s have fun.’ ” Pointer said. “I stayed in her ear, stayed in her ear and she said, ‘You know what, I actually might come.’
“She’s everything she showcases out there. Like when she was on my AAU team, she works for it, goes and gets every rebound. She’s relentless on the boards and plays her role really well.”
Newby was the defensive stopper at Vanderbilt and never averaged under 5.9 rebounds per game there.
“I really do enjoy rebounding, where a lot of people don’t,” she said. “It’s a skill knowing where the ball is coming and boxing out, on the offensive end especially. Me and Faus (Faustine Aifuwa) have been trying to get to the offensive boards a lot.”
Newby and Aifuwa, who played against each other in AAU ball, have been neck-and-neck for the most offensive rebounds. Aifuwa nudged ahead, 64-59, after Sunday’s game.
Pointer thinks if LSU needed Newby to score more, it wouldn’t be a problem.
“She doesn’t try to do too much or too little,” Pointer said. “She has a midrange jumper, put-backs and she has a nice 3-point shot, too. She doesn’t showcase that stuff. A lot of games we’re winning is because of what she does for us on the boards.”
Newby is excited about having walked into a team that appears headed for the NCAA tournament since none of her Vanderbilt teams made it.
“I signed to play for Nikki, but the fact it was Kim Mulkey is crazy,” Newby said. “It’s surreal. She’s one of the greatest to ever do it, and to have so much success is unexplainable and all the fans who support us.
"It’s a one-time opportunity, and fitting for it to happen my last year. I’m trying to make the best of it.”