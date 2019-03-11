Southeastern Louisiana is starting its spring football drills a few days later than many college programs. As far as Lions coach Frank Scelfo is concerned, he’s way ahead of the game.
On Tuesday, Scelfo welcomes his second group of spring hopefuls with a better grasp than last year of who they are and what they can do.
“We hit the ground with recruiting and jumped straight into spring ball because the dates were already scheduled,” said Scelfo, who was hired in January of 2018. “Spring was more of an evaluation of the players. Now we’ve got a much better grasp of that phase. Offensively and defensively, we’ve had time together to put things in, meet with players and spend time with them.”
Scelfo spent most of 2018 evaluating a team that would finish 4-7, and he’s looking for improvement in two main areas: unity and the running game. His message to the players is that no jobs have been won, and that the Lions will have to be better running the ball and stopping the run.
“Come together as a team,” Scelfo said when asked what the spring theme was. “We need to do a great job of creating a family atmosphere and not become segmented by position or by unit (offense or defense). I want us to compete against each other at all times, every drill we do. At the same time, we need to pull for each other and help each other.
“At every position, we’re still competing across the board. We don’t have any starters, we don’t have any backups. Just a bunch of guys competing for playing time. We’re going to have periods each day with situational stuff where we stress physicality, especially running the ball and stopping the run.”
There’s going to be plenty of competition at quarterback where Chasen Virgil started every game last year but will have competition from transfers Cole Kelley and Mason Schucker. Other transfers who enrolled at midterm and participating include defensive linemen Josh Smith and Jaeden Ridgeway; offensivelineman Jalen Bell; wide receiver Michael Spurlock; and tight end Matt DeBlasio.
The only major position change will have Lorenzo Nunez moving to wide receiver permanently. Last season, he split time between quarterback and wide receiver and was a starter two years ago.
Defensive back Matt Wright and defensive lineman Noah Vance will miss spring drills while rehabbing from knee surgery.
Scelfo said the team will do a good bit a scrimmaging but broken into situational periods. Saturday is the first day in full pads.
“We’ll have third-down scrimmages, two-minute scrimmages, red zone scrimmages,” he said. “Not much (game type) scrimmaging. We’ll do that in the spring game. We will do some first- and second-down periods, third down, coming out. We will hit everything.”
The Lions spring game is set for 2 p.m. April 13 in Strawberry Stadium.